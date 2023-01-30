James K. Brown, age 72, of Trenton, passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023 at home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born February 1, 1950 in Highland, NY, a son of the late Howard and Bea, nee Layton, Brown.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Edward and Mary Ann Ford; brother-in-law, Fred Ford; and sisters-in-law, Sue Brown and Josie Ford.

James is survived by his wife Karen, nee Ford, Brown of Trenton, whom he married June 30, 1973 at St. George Catholic Church in New Baden; children, Jim (Julie) Brown of New Baden, Mark (Jamie) Brown of Trenton, and Annie (Tim) Mottola of Trenton; grandchildren, Caroline, Madeline, Cassandra, Wyatt, Layton, Lucy, and Nolan; siblings, Steve Brown, Tom (Susan) Brown, Mike (Lisa) Brown, Chris (Larry) Wilson, Mary Jakel, Ann (Dan) Ritzheimer, Susie Moffatt, and Bob (Denise) Brown; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Ed Ford, Ken (Karen) Ford, Roger (Betty) Ford, and Bobby (Jeanette) Ford; and numerous nieces and nephews.

James worked for the State of Illinois as a Public Aid Fraud Investigator for 35 years and retired in 2007.

James enjoyed Karen’s cooking, watching any sports, especially if his grandchildren were playing, listening to Rock & Roll music, going to dinner with his JP friends, spending time at the clubhouse, vacationing in the Outer Banks with his entire family in one house, and above all else, spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, February 2, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Trenton with Fr. Steven Beatty presiding. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in New Baden.

Visitation will be Wednesday, February 1, 2023 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Trenton.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org or Shriners Hospital’s for Children at www.lovetotherescue.org or will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 105 S. Main St. Trenton, IL 62293, who is serving the family.

