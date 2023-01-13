Jay D. Young, age 74 of Greenville, passed away Wednesday evening, January 11, 2022, at SMSM St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 18, 2022, at the Greenville First Christian Church. Pastor Darryl Bolen and Jerry Coleman will officiate. Interment will follow in Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday at the church from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers and plants, please make memorials to AMVETS, Bond County Academic Foundation or FFA Illinois Chapter. Memorials may be made in person, or mailed to Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home, 203 West Oak Street, Greenville, Illinois 62246