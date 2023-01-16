Jerome “Jerry” B. Huene, age 78, of Carlyle passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023, in Troy, Michigan. He was born in Breese, Illinois on August 28, 1944, the son of Bernard and Dolores (Voland).

Jerry met his wife, Carolyn Abernathy at the A & W root beer stand and loved her dearly. They were married on August 6, 1966 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Carlyle and for the next 56 years they were always by each other’s side. From a sweet red rose to sweet messages between them, he loved her fiercely.

Jerry loved his country and proudly wore the red, white, and blue. He served in the United States Marine Corps and was a member of the American Legion, Catholic War Veterans, and the Knights of Columbus.

He loved giving back to his community and country.

What gave Jerry the greatest joy was his family. He loved BIG and never missed any event for grandkids if possible. Everyone loved him and his passion to support his grandkids. Tireless road trips across the country and beyond to be in their corner made him the happiest. His love and support went above and beyond his grandkids. He supported all the kids on the team. To Jerry they were all his family and he enjoyed being their number one fan. From karate, football, track, cheer, baseball, basketball, and swim he had it all covered and would be dressed to support. His face would light up with pride at each event he attended. His presence will be greatly missed. He also enjoyed golf and hanging with Duke, his dog.

He just loved life.

Jerry retired from General Motors after 35 years, working his way up from the line to superintendent.

He worked in plants in St. Louis, MO, Pontiac, MI and Shreveport, LA. He was instrumental in helping get two of those plants up and running. He loved GM and gave hours to a job that he loved.

In addition to his wife, Carolyn, he is survived by his daughters: Traci Bastuba and husband Bill, and Trischa Nabholz and husband Matt; grandchildren: Lauren (Logan) Bastuba, Ryan Bastuba, Colin Bastuba, Nick (Heather) Michniewicz, Anna Nabholz, and Drew Nabholz; great grandchildren: Amelia Shepard and Cooper Shepard; his siblings: David (Edith) Huene and Angie (Dick) Falbe; his in-laws: Jerry (Jean) Abernathy, Jim (Judy) Abernathy, Tom (Cindy) Abernathy, Mary (Danny) Hugo; many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews; as well as all of his “adopted” kids and grandkids that he treated as his own.

He was preceded in death his mother and father and two daughters: Michelle Lynn Huene and Dawn Marie Huene.

Jerry had the biggest heart and always led with compassion for others. He said, “The greatest treasures on earth are my wife Carolyn, my kids, and my grandkids. Those are thing you should cherish and are the most important.” We will miss you and you are our greatest treasure.