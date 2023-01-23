Luis Perez, age 94 of Beckemeyer, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Saturday, January 21, 2023.

Mr. Perez was born in Beckemeyer on April 16, 1928, a son of the late Ramon and Animia (Gonzalez) Perez. He married Delma Gross in Carlyle on November 22, 1952, and she survives. Mr. Perez is also survived by his children – Deborah Duncan and husband Doug, Diane Gordon and husband William, and Larry Perez and wife Mary; his grandchildren – Dawn Wiebler (Jerry), Elizabeth Rakers (Colby), Kristoffer Gordon (Anita), Rachel Till (Brian), Maria Perez, Andria Gebke (Luke), and Luis Perez (Sydney);his great grandchildren – Lacy Trunnell (Ben), Logan Wiebler, Mark Paul Rakers, Dameyn Rakers, Jon Gordon, Jackson Gordon, Brooklyn Till, Taylor Till, Lawson Till, and Ruby Perez; a brother – Joseph Perez and wife Joan; and his sisters-in-law – Irma Perez, Donna Perez, Helen Mahlandt, Louise Miller, and Shirley Knue.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers – Manuel Perez and Julio Perez.

Mr. Perez served in the United States Army and was a member of Holthaus Kampwerth American Legion, Post 1227, Beckemeyer. He was also a member of Scott Lodge 79 A.F. & A.M. Luis retired from General Motors, and he loved fishing and watching St. Louis Cardinals baseball.

A Funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Zieren Funeral Home in Carlyle. Interment will follow at Beckemeyer City Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Zieren Funeral Home on Tuesday morning from 9:00 – 11:00 A.M. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mr. Perez are suggested to Shriner’s Hospitals for Children or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Donations will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, 1111 Clinton Street, Carlyle, IL 62231.

