Lynn M. Cygan, age 75 of Marine, IL, died Sunday, January 1, 2023, at her home, Marine, IL.

She was born on Tuesday, October 7, 1947, in East Saint Louis, IL, the daughter of Joseph and Elizabeth (nee Bruening) Green.

On Friday, November 11, 1966, she married Dennis J. Cygan, Sr. at St. Albert The Great Church, Fairview Heights, IL, who passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021.

She was a member of Saint Elizabeth Catholic Church, Marine, Illinois.

Lynn was born at E. St. Louis, IL; and graduated from Belleville High School, Belleville, IL. After marriage they lived in England for two years and Oregon for two years, as Dennis served in the U.S. Air Force. Then they lived in Belleville, Maryville and then built their home in Marine, IL, in 2006. She worked for National Super Markets, until it closed in 1996. She took classes learning Information Technology “IT” at Vatterott Tech School, St. Louis, MO. She then worked for Famous Barr (later Macy’s) Department Store, in the IT department, from 1998 to 2008. She enjoyed traveling, camping, spending time with her grandchildren, watching their sporting events, and watching her sons and now her grandsons racing in stock car races. She was also a St. Louis Cardinal Baseball fan.

Survivors include:

Son – D.J. (Michele) Cygan, Highland, IL

Son – Brett R. (Robyn) Cygan, Highland, IL

Daughter – Jill E. (Derek) Horn, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Jacob D. Cygan, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Cole B. (Fiancée-Haley Holder) Cygan, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Alex J. Cygan, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Sara N. Cygan, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Sydney M. Horn, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Peyton E. Horn, Highland, IL

Brother – Jerry (Barb) Green, New Baden, IL

Brother – Chuck (Mary) Green, Waterloo, IL

Sister – Debbie Evansco, Belleville, IL

Brother-In-Law – Richard (Audrey) Cygan, Fairview Heights, IL

Sister-In-Law – Mary Lou (Andy) Anderson, Swansea, IL

Sister-In-Law – Cynthia (Mark) Voegtle, Fairview Heights, IL.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Joseph Herman Green

Mother – Elizabeth Ann Green

Husband – Dennis J. Cygan, Sr. – 03/14/2021.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 9:15 AM on Friday, January 6, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Friday, January 6, 2023, at Saint Elizabeth Catholic Church in Marine, IL, with Rev. Fr. Paul Habing, Pastor, officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society or Donate Life America.