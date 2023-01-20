M. Duane “Greenie” Grunenefelder, age 88 of Highland, IL, died Tuesday, January 17, 2023, in Highland, IL.

He was born on Saturday, July 21, 1934, in Highland, IL, the son of Clarence and Lettie (nee Haley) Gruenenfelder.

On Saturday, October 17, 1959, he married Mary Ellen Gruenenfelder nee Engle at Highland, IL, who passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020.

He was a member of Saint Paul Catholic Church, Highland; Holy Name Society; Highland Knights of Columbus, Council #1580; VFW Post 5694-Highland.

Duane was born in Highland, IL and graduated from St. Paul School in 1953. He set pins at Michaels Recreation and Broadway Bowl from 1945 to 1953. He worked part time at Tom Boy. He also worked at Dimig & Duane Department Store from 1953 to 1954, Kroger Grocery Store in 1954, A&P Grocery Store from 1955 to 1960, Basler Electric from 1960 to 1966, and IGA Grocery Store from 1966 to 1970. He owned a bowling alley in Troy, IL from 1970 to 1980. He worked at Wick’s Aircraft Supply from 1978 to 2002. He had managed VFW Bowling Lanes, and Poplar Junction Bowling Lanes. He was a Saline Township Tax Collector for seven years. He volunteered at the Highland Food Pantry. He was in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1959. Duane retired in 1996. He was a coin collector, avid bowler and collected bowling memorabilia. He was soft spoken with an iron will. Family was everything to him and he never met a stranger.

Survivors include:

Son – Daniel Lee (Heather) Gruenenfelder, Wentzville, MO

Daughter – Debra Sue (Gene) Pozniakoff, Saint Louis, MO

Daughter – Teresa Lynn “Tracy” (Alan) Lake, Shorewood, IL

Daughter – Julie Ann (Michael) Schrand, Fayetteville, IL

Grandchild – Angela E. Greunenfelder

Grandchild – Bert J. Gruenenfelder

Grandchild – Hannah J. Gruenenfelder

Grandchild – Eleanor A. (Jake) Brown

Grandchild – Claire M. Taylor

Grandchild – Tifany A. (Niko) Rousonelos

Grandchild – Adam C. (Amanda) Lake

Grandchild – Caitlyn D. Lake

Grandchild – Michael J. (Julie) Schrand Jr.

Great Grandchild – Brooke R. Rousonelos

Great Grandchild – Gavin N. Rousonelos

Great Grandchild – Emma R. Lake

Great Grandchild – Grayson J. Lake

Great Grandchild – Abel L. Brown

Brother – Robert Gruenenfelder, Springfield, IL

Sister – Mary Ellen Ansley, Mount Vernon, IL.

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Clarence Leo Gruenenfelder – Died 7/26/1984

Mother – Lettie Adelia (nee Haley) Gruenenfelder – Died 5/19/1976

Wife – Mary Ellen (nee Engle) Gruenenfelder – Died 8/19/2020

Sister – Stella Brauer – Died 2/5/2007

Brother – Donald Gruenenfelder – Died 11/15/2011

Brother – Russell Gruenenfelder – Died 6/15/1989

Brother – Clifford J. “Crip” Gruenenfelder – Died 7/2/2014.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM on Monday, January 23, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Monday, January 23, 2023, at Saint Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL, with Rev. Fr. John P. Beveridge, Pastor Emeritus, Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Collinsville, IL, officiating.

Interment will be at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Highland Area Christian Services Ministries.