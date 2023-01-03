Margaret M. Jakel, 67, of Highland, IL, died Friday, December 30, 2022, at St. John’s Hospital, Springfield, IL, surrounded by her family.

Margaret was born July 28, 1955 to John and Geraldine (nee Bevering) Kutz, in Salt Lake City, UT. On July 21, 1979, she married Robert Jakel at St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL.She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Highland, Sunset Hills Country Club, Old Warson Country Club, and the St. Louis Women’s District Golf Association. Margaret was dedicated to her family and friends, especially, her mother, her brothers and sisters, her husband, children and grandchildren. She was a very loving grandmother to her twin

grandsons. She cherished time spent with her mother and brothers and sisters playing cards and dominos. Margaret was fun loving, great at entertaining and was always the life of the party. She had a contagious smile and the most infectious laugh. She was a talented golfer as well as a fierce competitor and loved traveling with her girls VIPS golf group. Margaret and her husband also enjoyed traveling extensively to play golf.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Geraldine Kutz; brothers, John Kutz and Daniel Kutz; sister-in-law, Toby Kutz; nephews, Brennan Kutz, Jason Kutz, Kyle Kutz.

Margaret is survived by her husband of 43 years, Robert Jakel, Highland, IL; children, Jennifer (Amy Garcia) Jakel, Glen Carbon, IL, Tiffany (Mike Martin) Jakel, St. Charles, MO, Blake Jakel, Scottdale, AZ; brothers and sisters, Melanie (Duane) Steiner, Barbara Kutz, William (Sheila) Kutz, David Kutz, Mary Kutz, Ann “Dolly” (Steve) Thornton, Joseph (Samantha) Kutz, Elizabeth Kutz, Linda (Garry Werner) Wiese; sister-in-law, Diane Kutz; grandchildren, Jackson and William Jakel; many nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul Church or Highland Area Community Foundation.

Visitation: Tuesday, January 3, 2023, from 3:00 to 8:00 pm, and Wednesday, January 4, 2023, from 8:00 to 9:15 am, at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL

Mass of Christian Burial: Wednesday, January 4, 2023, 10:00 am, St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL.

Interment: St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Highland, IL.

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.