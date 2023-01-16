Marilyn Miller, age 82 of Carlyle, passed away at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL on Friday, January 13, 2023, with her family by her side.

Marilyn was born on September 30, 1940, in Breese, Illinois, a daughter of Walter and Elizabeth (Kohlbrecher) Hodapp. She married Edward G. Miller on August 20, 1960, at St. Mary’s Church in Carlyle and they enjoyed 61 years together. Edward preceded her in death on November 6, 2021.

Marilyn enjoyed shopping, camping, pull-tabs, and spending time with her family.

Mrs. Miller is also survived by her three children – Brenda Brammeier and husband Stan, Jan Albers and husband Tom, and Larry Miller and wife Wendy; eight grandchildren – Kerri Peters and husband Bryan, Jeremy Albers and wife Allison, Kyle Albers and wife Sarah, Stacey Tebbe and husband Jeremy, Christopher Brammeier and wife Becka, Chelsea Brammeier, David Miller, and Kiersten Wirth and husband Ian; nine great grandchildren, and she was eagerly anticipating the arrival of two more in July. Marilyn is also survived by her sisters-in-law – Judy Hodapp, Mary Peek and husband Rick, and Kathy Oglesby; her brothers-in-law – Michael Miller and wife Phyllis, Dennis Miller and wife Kay; and many nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Miller was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Edward Miller; an infant son, David; her father-and mother-in-law – Edward and Rose Miller; four brothers, one sister, two brothers-in-law and three sisters-in-law.

In keeping with Marilyn’s wishes, her body will be donated to science. A Celebration of Life will be held at Zieren Funeral Home, 1111 Clinton Street, Carlyle, IL 62231, on Saturday, January 28, 2023, from 3:00 – 6:00 P.M.

In lieu of other gifts, donations in her memory are suggested to St. Mary’s Church or to the charity of the donor’s choice. Donations will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, 1111 Clinton Street, Carlyle, IL.

