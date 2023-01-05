Naomi Nellie Herman, age 98, of Greenville passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Greenville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center surrounded by her family.

Naomi was born on August 18, 1924, in Page City, Kansas, to Embree and Clara Ellen (Clifton) Woods. She married Benjamin Raymond Herman on August 19, 1942, in St. Louis, MO. He preceded her in death on February 29, 1996, after 53 blessed years together.

After graduating from Stratton high School, in Nebraska, she met the love of her life, Ben. They were married before he had to leave for duty in World War II, and their first child was born while Ben was away. When her husband returned, from proudly serving his country, they had four more children and continued raising them on their farm in Hillsboro, Illinois. Naomi took pride in taking care of her children, husband, and home.

Naomi worked at the Litchfield, IL hospital as a CNA and loved it. After Ben passed, in 1996, she moved to Oregon to be near her siblings and her eldest child. She took on a job as a home health care provider, to the elderly, and took as much care helping her clients as she did with raising her family. In 2007, Naomi returned to the local area to be with other family members and start a new journey in her life.

She was a member of the St. Agnes Catholic Church and enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a daughter, Vivian Spencer, a son, Kenneth Herman, and 11 sisters and brothers.

She is survived by her children, Jean Devaisher of Auburn, IL, Terri Bradley of Greenville, IL and James Herman of Coffeen, IL; 10 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and 7 great-great grandchildren.

Per Naomi’s wishes, she will be cremated.

A graveside service will be held with family members at the St. Agnes Cemetery, in Hillsboro, IL 62049.

Memorials may be mailed to the Greenville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center-Activity Department, 400 E. Hillview Ave., Greenville, IL 62246.

The family has entrusted Assalley-Young Funeral Home in Greenville with the ceremonies.

Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to share memories or offer condolences to the family.