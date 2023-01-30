Patricia “Pat” A. Braundmeier, age 76 of Highland, IL, died Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at her residence in Highland, IL.

She was born on Thursday, May 9, 1946, in Green Bay, WI, the daughter of Henry and Bertha (nee Miller) Figura.

On Friday, August 26, 1966, she married Francis F. “Bo” Braundmeier, who survives.

She was a member of Saint Paul Catholic Church. She was also a member of Highland Women’s Club; Saint Joseph Hospital HSHS Auxiliary; Bi-weekly Card Club; and Saint Joseph Catholic Church.

Mrs. Braundmeier was born at Green Bay, WI, and grew up in Decatur, IL, where she graduated from Saint Teresa’s Academy. After her training in Histology at St. John’s Hospital, School of Technology, she came to St. Joseph Hospital, Highland, in 1965 to work in their Lab. She retired with 45 years of service. In 2013, she started volunteering at St. Joseph’s in the Pastor Department and with the Auxiliary at their Gift Shop. Pat enjoyed crocheting and macramé. For a number of years she did tole painting. Always a good cook and baker, she kept her family well fed. She and her husband enjoyed long drives in the country. Pat was an avid Humming Bird watcher from her back porch.

Survivors include:

Husband – Francis F. “Bo” Braundmeier, Highland, IL

Son – Paul F. (Richelle) Braundmeier, Highland, IL

Son – Bradley J. (Amanda) Braundmeier, Glen Carbon, IL

Son – Matthew J. Braundmeier, Pierron, IL

Son – Nathan E. (Amanda) Braundmeier, Highland, IL

Step Daughter – Robin (Johnny) Foster, Pocahontas, IL

Step Daughter – Kelly Schrage, Troy, IL

Grandchild – Rebecca J. (Jeremy) Resillez

Grandchild – Jordan N. (Jeff) Butcher

Grandchild – Kara M. (PFC Kris “Ozzy”, US Army) Parent

Grandchild – Lia F. Braundmeier

Grandchild – Beauregard B. Braundmeier

Grandchild – Alexandra K. Braundmeier

Grandchild – Christen Braundmeier

Grandchild – Dannyelle (James) Street

Grandchild – Tricia Braundmeier

Grandchild – Lily G. Braundmeier

Grandchild – Kayla A. Braundmeier

Step Grandchild – Nichole Schrage

Step Grandchild – Troy Schrage

Step Grandchild – David Myer

Step Grandchild – Jason Voegele

Great Grandchild – Vayda Resillez

Great Grandchild – Audree Butcher

Great Grandchild – Levi Butcher

Brother – Richard (Margaret) Figura, Okawville, IL

Brother – Tom (Ruth) Figura, Belleville, IL

Brother – Francis “Frank” Figura, FL

Nephews – Many

Niece – One

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Henry Figura

Mother – Bertha (nee Miller) Figura

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Monday, January 30, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Private Funeral Service will be at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, with Rev. Father Pat G. Jakel, pastor, St. Paul Catholic Church, officiating.

Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Hospital Auxiliary or Highland Women’s Club.