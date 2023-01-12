Ramona Denise “Denny” Wells, nee Underwood, was entered into rest on January 10, 2023, at 66 years of age at home surrounded by her loved ones.

Denny was born to Barbara Jean Fox and Daniel “Little Bear” Underwood in Elizabethtown, Kentucky on December 24, 1956. Denny was married in holy matrimony to the late Daniel Wells on December 29, 1990. She was the mother to three children, grandmother to 11, great grandmother to 3 and the eldest of 8 siblings. She prided herself on the family she created and loved spending time with them. Denny worked for Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL for several years before she left to start her career as a cabin attendant for the Army Corp of Engineers out of St. Louis MO, from which she retired in 2012.

Denny was the face of resilience. She was intelligent, funny, and outgoing. Her most prized possession were her kids, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Denny was preceded into death by her parents, as well as, her husband Daniel Wells, nephew Geoffrey Walthes, and brother-in-law Norbert Richter.

She is survived by her children; Christine Fox, Kenny (Jennifer) Adams, Cassandra (Donnie) Benson; Grandchildren Danielle (Kodiak) White, Dylan Kreke, Dakotah Kreke, Kyler Adams, Konner Adams, Ryleigh Adams, Blake Benson, Carson Benson, Parker Benson, Olivia Benson, Alexandra Benson; Great-Grandchildren Sawyer White, Walker White, and Aurora Adams. She is also survived by her siblings; Brenda Richter, Jimmy (Cathy) Fox, Arline (Mike) Rudd, Gigi (Glen) Kohrmann, Jerry (Denise) Fox, David (Kristen) Fox, Sheri (Jim) Keleman along with many nieces, nephews, relatives, and close friends whom she loved dearly.

A celebration of life will be held at 6:00 pm on Sunday, January 15, 2023. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 2:00 until the time of services at Nordike Funeral Home in New Baden.

Graveside services will be held at 9:00 AM on Monday, January 16, 2023, at Oak Hill Cemetery in Taylorville, IL.

Memorials made in memory of “Denny” are suggested to the National Stroke Association or the American Diabetes Association and will be received at Nordike Funeral Home, 15 East Hanover Street,

New Baden, IL 62265.

Online condolences may be made to the Wells family by visiting www.nordikefuneralhome.com.