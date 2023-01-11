Rosemary V. Allen, age 94 of Alhambra, IL, died Monday, January 9, 2023, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL.

She was born on Friday, October 26, 1928, in Wendell, MN, the daughter of Harold and Gertrude (nee Martin) Kersten.

On Saturday, July 19, 1947, she married Kenneth E. Allen.

She was a member of First Christian Church, Greenville, IL; Daughters of American Revolution, Sliver Creek Chapter, Highland, IL (made 4 generations in the chapter); Leef Township Senior Citizens.

Rosemary was born in Wendell, MN; grew up in St. Louis for a short time attending her first year of high school. She then lived in Brownstown, IL, and graduated from Brownstown High School. She and her family moved to Alhambra, IL, in 1964. She was a Avon representative, selling Avon products for over 25 years. She enjoyed being a homemaker, her grandchildren, dancing, sewing, crocheting, genealogy, camping and boating.

Survivors include:

Daughter – Patricia A. Evans, Trenton, IL

Son – Terry L. (Vicki) Allen, Edwardsville, IL

Daughter – Sheila R. (Dennis) Quick, Greenville, IL

Daughter – Gail S. (Dale) Henkhaus, Alhambra, IL

Son – Bruce P. (Lisa) Allen, Alhambra, IL

Daughter – Yvonne T. (Tad) Green, Alhambra, IL

Son-In-Law – Donald E. Hediger, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Scott (Cindy) Hediger

Grandchild – Darren (Mindy) Hediger

Grandchild – Ryan (Angie) Evans

Grandchild – Grant (Kelly) Evans

Grandchild – Christy (Patrick) McDougal

Grandchild – Todd Allen

Grandchild – Nathan (Daven) Allen

Grandchild – Chad (Melissa) Allen

Grandchild – Jim (Kara) Quick

Grandchild – Belinda (Chris) Ziemba

Grandchild – Trevor (Heather) Henkhaus

Grandchild – Jessica (Kerry) Ketcham

Grandchild – Tyrel (Ronie) Henkhaus

Grandchild – Robin Allen

Grandchild – Victoria Allen

Grandchild – Samantha Green

Grandchild – Kayla Green

Great Grandchildren – 28

Great Great Grandchild – One.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Harold E. Kersten

Mother – Gertrude E. Kersten

Husband – Kenneth E. Allen – Died 9/29/1988

Daughter – Sandra J. “Sandy” Hediger – Died 3/26/2017

Son-In-Law – Donn B. Evans – Died 9/16/2018

Grandchild – Jared Quick – Died 11/13/1976

Great Grandchild – One

Sister – Mildred Pryor.

Arrangements are being handled by Dauderman Mortuary in Alhambra, IL.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Salem United Church of Christ in Alhambra, IL.

Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Salem United Church of Christ in Alhambra, IL., with Rev. Jeremy R. Wood, Pastor, officiating.

Interment will be at Brown Cemetery in Pocahontas, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Brown Cemetery.