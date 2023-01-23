Shari L. Forte, 63, of Donnellson, passed away at 9:20 a.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Hillsboro Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.

Shari was born May 6, 1959 in Greenville, the daughter of Harold D. and Arnita J. (Huff) Reavis.

She married Steven D. Forte on December 30, 1976 at the Smithboro Baptist Church. They have enjoyed over 46 years of marriage.

Shari graduated from Greenville High School with the Class of 1977, and later received an associate degree in drafting from Kaskaskia College. In her early years she worked for DeMoulin’s, and then went on to work for 13 years at Greenville Airport, where she did everything but pump gas. For many years took aerial photographs of the southern half of the state. Shari loved the outdoors, especially mushroom hunting and watching wildlife. She was an avid photographer, and in her youth competed in many bowling leagues.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother-in-law, Charles Goodman; and sister-in-law, Ardis Reavis.

Shari is survived by her husband Steve Forte of Donnellson; daughter, Lynn (husband, Jeff) Hessenauer of Greenville; grandchildren, Aubrie and Grady Hessenauer; brothers, Rodney, Randy (wife, Peggy), Rex, and Rick (wife, Patty) Reavis; sisters, Linda (husband, David) Royer, Susan Goodman, Marcia Reavis, Cindy Reavis, and Mari (husband, Mark) Robertson; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation and Memorial Ceremony: The family will receive friends from 4:00-6:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Assalley-Young Funeral Home, 118 E. College Ave, Greenville, IL 62246. The memorial ceremony will follow at 6:30 p.m. with Rev. Dale Deverick officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Lemuel Rhodes Cancer Foundation, PO Box 496, Greenville, IL 62246.

Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to share memories of Shari, or to offer condolences to her family.