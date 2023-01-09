Stephanie L. Buck, age 59, of Carlyle, passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023 at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese.

She was born July 31, 1963 in Breese, a daughter of the late Bernell and Mary Gail, nee Hintz, Schniers.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bryan L. Buck, whom she married October 15, 1993 at Jaycee Park in Breese and who died September 27, 2019; and nephew, Sean Kniser.

Stephanie is survived by her daughter, Heather (Brandon) Hill of Keyesport; granddaughter, Abby Chamberlin; siblings, Tanna (friend, Joe) Bosler of Radom, Robin (David) Bryan of Breese, and Stacy Kniser of Centralia; step-siblings, Tracy Eveland of Carlyle and Jim (Sheri) Eveland of Highland; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Todd (Ginger) Buck of Farmington, MO and Scott (Sharon) Callahan of Ormond Beach, FL; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews; and friends, Vickie Gentz of Centralia, Lori Smith of Germantown, Karen Dontigney of Lebanon, and Pat Kuepfer of Carlyle.

Stephanie was formerly employed at Rockwell International Cambridge UAW Local 1766. She cherished spending time with her sisters, grandkids, family, and many friends and also enjoyed going camping and never missed watching an episode of Days of our Lives.

Graveside Service will be Friday, January 13, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Boniface Cemetery in Germantown with Fr. James Buerster officiating.

Memorials in honor of Stephanie may be made to the wishes of the family (checks payable to Robin Bryan) and will be received by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N 5th St. Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.