Teresa L. Darnell, age 62, of Greenville, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, IL.

Teresa was born on December 26, 1960, in Granite City, IL, the daughter of Carl and JoeAnn (Wilson) Alford.

She was a graduate of Triad High School and lived in the Greenville area, for over 20 years, where she enjoyed spending time with family, friends, taking her son to her daughters sporting events, and raising chickens and roosters. Prior to, she lived in Fayette County and did factory work in that area until the birth of her son.

After his birth, she stopped working to become a full-time home healthcare giver to make sure her son’s medical needs and comfort were taken care of, often before her own needs were seen to.

Friends and family describe her as quiet, spiritual, family oriented and would give you the shirt off her back, even if that’s all she had to give.

She was preceded in death by her father, Carl and an infant brother, Dennis.

Teresa is survived by her mother, JoeAnn Alford of Greenville, IL; her son, William Darnell of Greenville, IL; her daughter, Heather (Scott) File of Collinsville, IL; her sister, Pamela Alford of Greenville, IL, and a niece, Kathleen Alford-Spitze of Wilsonville, IL.

Per the family’s wishes, Teresa will be cremated, and no public services will be held at this time.

Memorials may be mailed to: William Darnell Medical Fund, o/c Heather File, 105 Red Pine Court, Collinsville, IL 62234.

The family asks that memorials be made in lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts as his mother was his sole provider.

The family has entrusted Assalley-Young Funeral Home in Greenville with the ceremonies.

Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to share memories or offer condolences to the family.