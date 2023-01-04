Thomas J. “Tom” Manville, 67, born September 5, 1955, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 31, 2022, in Saint Jacob, IL, surrounded by his family. He succumbed to a yearlong battle of Glioblastoma (Brain Cancer).

Though born in Staunton, Tom was a true son of Highland Illinois. Raised here from youth on, he grew to find his life calling as a son, father, brother, grandpa “Paw Paw”, and Independent Business Owner.

Tom grew up in Highland, IL, graduating from Highland High School in 1973. He then attended Kaskaskia College for Automotive Technology. In 1988, Tom became founder of TMCI Transportation out of Highland where he was a devoted owner/operator for 36 years.

Tom had a passion for Dirt Late Model racing. He owned and operated a team for the better part of 20 years winning the UMP National Points Championship in 1997. In 2006, after a break from racing, he formed another race team with his sons, racing all over the Midwest. He also enjoyed boating, golfing, and spending time with his family. He was a lifelong supporter of the Highland Quarterback Club and Highland Bulldogs as he attended his brother’s, sons’, and grandson’s games.

After Retirement in 2019, Tom lived out the remainder of his life in Port Charlotte, Florida, doing what he loved most; being outside. Whether it be golfing, boating, or mowing the neighbor’s grass, Tom loved the outdoors.

Tom will be greatly missed by several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends for his answer to every question, his charisma, and the hard work he put into everything he did.

He is preceded in death by his parents, James and Mary (nee Merkle) Manville, along with several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Tom is survived and will be missed by his three sons, Craig (Amber) Manville of Highland, Tim (Ashley) Manville of St. Jacob, Blake (Maria) Manville of Highland; former wife of 46 years, Susan Manville of Highland. Forever remembered by his 6 grandchildren, Camden, Brynlee, Emery, Landen, Barrett, and soon to be born, Lane, forever looked up to by his younger brother, Scott Manville of Port Charlotte, Florida, nephew, Nicholas (Alyson) Manville of Highland, and great nephews, Simon and James Manville.

As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to wishes of the family

Visitation: Semi-Private on Thursday, January 5, 2023, from 4:30 pm to 6:00 pm, Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.

