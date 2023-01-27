William Strotheide, age 83 of Carlyle, passed away at Carlyle Healthcare and Senior Living on Thursday, January 26, 2023.

Mr. Strotheide was born in Breese on April 17, 1939, a son of Harold and Leona (Engelhardt) Strotheide. He married Carol Kennett on November 22, 1959, and she preceded him in death on February 28, 2013.

Mr. Strotheide is survived by his children – Kenneth Strotheide and wife Maggie of Chicago, Jeff Strotheide and wife Chris of Jerseyville, Angie Strotheide and fiancé Steve Mall of Carlyle and Craig Strotheide and wife Kathy of Beckemeyer; a son-in-law, Larry Voyles of St. Louis; his grandchildren – Kenny “K.M.” Strotheide and wife Heather, Colton Strotheide, Joshua Strotheide, Amanda Davis and husband Nick, Alicia Feist and husband Joe, Andrew Strotheide and wife Allenson, Bryan Barnett, Tiffany O’Connell and husband John, and Anthony Strotheide and fiancé Ariel Kuhl; his great grandchildren – Ryce, Cal and Evelyn Strotheide, Carlie Strotheide, Heide Feist, Oscar Strotheide, Jonathan Strotheide, and Audrey and Stella O’Connell; a brother – Clyde Strotheide and wife Janice; a sister-in-law – Judy Strotheide; and his special nieces and nephews – Tanya, Jennifer, and John.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Leona Strotheide; his wife, Carol Strotheide; a son – David Strotheide; a grandson – Roger Allen Dunham; and a brother – Gerald Strotheide.

Mr. Strotheide enjoyed the simple life living on the prairie. He loved being a farmer and worked hard to provide for his family. Bill also enjoyed spending time with his kids, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He had a bountiful circle of friends and would go out of his way to help anyone, friend or stranger. Bill was a member of the Messiah Lutheran Church and a longtime volunteer for the Wheatfield Volunteer Fire Department.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, January 30, 2023, at Messiah Lutheran Church in Carlyle with Rev. Scott Schilbe, officiating. Interment will follow at St. Peter and Paul Cemetery in rural Carlyle. Visitation will be held at Zieren Funeral Home on Sunday, January 29, from 3:00-6:00 P.M. and at Messiah Lutheran Church on Monday from 10:00-11:00 A.M.

Expressions of sympathy memory of Mr. Strotheide are suggested to the Wheatfield Fire Department or to the charity of the donor’s choice and will be received at Zieren Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.