Adele M. List, age 101, of Carlyle passed away on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at Caring First Nursing Home in Breese. She was born on March 18, 1921, daughter of Frank and Christine (Ackerman) Isaak.

She married Adolph P. “Bosco” List on May 22, 1940 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Carlyle and he preceded her in death on January 14, 2009.

Surviving are her children: Roger (Sue) List of Aurora, Colorado, Lydia Nehrt of Centralia, Kathleen (Leon) Dagg of Centralia, and Rosann (Norman) Horstmann of Damiansville; 6 grandchildren: Nikki (Ryan) Harrell, Colyn (Jasmine) List, Adam (fiancée Michele Tippit) Nehrt, and Mark Nehrt, Meghann (Emmett) Talkington and Justin Horstmann; step grandchildren: Mike (Dawn) Nehrt and Bill (Rhonda) Nehrt Jr., Kendall (Amber) Dagg, Tiffany (Travis) Irwin; and 8 great grandchildren: Jaslyn, Clayton, R.J., Titan, Lincoln, Jaxx, Eliott and Fionna.

Adele was preceded in death by her parents: Frank and Christine Isaak; father and mother-in-law: Andrew and Lena List; sisters-in-law: Ludena (Ben) Diekemper, Leona (John) Wickman; brother-in-law: Edward (Celeste) List; and step brother: Alphonse (Rowena) Isaak; sons-in-law: Tom Vore, and Bill Nehrt Sr.

Mrs. List was a member of St. Mary Parish in Carlyle. She was an accomplished seamstress and sewed everything from wedding gowns to formal dresses. She was employed by Phyllis Fabrics in Centralia,Lampen’s Clothing Store in Carlyle and Schwend’s Dry Cleaners in Highland. She made many friends with alteration customers.

The family would like to thank the staff at Caring First Nursing Home in Breese for the excellent care they gave, especially Angie, Taiylor, and Frances.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Carlyle with Fr. George Mauck officiating. Interment will follow at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Carlyle.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 until 8:00 PM on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at Nordike Funeral Home in Carlyle and on Thursday, from 9:00 until 9:45 AM at St. Mary Catholic Church in Carlyle.

Memorials in memory of Adele are suggested to St. Mary Parish, Mater Dei High School, or Caring First Nursing Home – Activity Fund and will be received at Nordike Funeral Home, 740 Fairfax Street, Carlyle, IL 62231.

Online condolences may be made to the List family by visiting www.nordikefuneralhome.com.