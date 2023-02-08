It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Alice Louise Wright age (77) of Greenville IL, on February 4th. 2023.

Alice was a devoted wife, who loved her husband deeply. She was married to Herbert Wright for 54 wonderful years until his passing. Alice was a kind and gentle person who touched the lives of everyone she met. She devoted so much time and love to the caring of others. It brought her much joy, but she was the happiest when devoting her time in the Christian ministry as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Her smile, her laughter, and her infectious joy will be greatly missed.

A memorial service will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, located at 632 IL-127 Greenville, IL 62246, on Sunday, February 19, 2023. The memorial photos will be displayed at 3:00 PM, and the memorial service will begin at 3:30 PM.

Alice was a cherished member of the Greenville community, and she will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family during this difficult time.