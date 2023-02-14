Alvin John Daiber, age 89 of Highland, IL, died Sunday, February 12, 2023, at Meridian Village in Glen Carbon, IL, while being cared for by his family and the dedicated Meridian Village staff.

He was born on September 8, 1933, in Alhambra, IL, the son of Andrew G. and Sarah E. (nee Tabor) Daiber.

He graduated from St. Paul High School in Highland, IL in 1951 and worked as a farm hand from 1951 to 1953. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving from 1953 until 1955 as a mechanic, and then continuing his service in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1955 to 1961. While active in the Army, he was awarded medals for National Defense Service and Good Conduct. On November 26, 1955, he married Rochelle A. Arth at Our Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Maryville, IL.

Alvin and Rochelle made their home in rural Highland where they had a grain and cattle farm. Alvin was a dedicated husband and father of 12. He retired from farming to work as a Petroleum Salesman for Farm Service (FS) in Marine, IL from 1985 to 1989. He then worked in the Maintenance, Parts and Delivery Departments for Truck Centers, in Troy, IL from 1989 until 2003. Alvin and Rochelle built a home in Highland for their retirement and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. In retirement, he worked part-time and briefly for the State Bank of Aviston in Aviston, IL. He looked forward to playing Bingo, Euchre and Pinnacle card games any chance he could. Alvin was known for his laid-back personality, good jokes, and his sweet tooth for desserts. In 2019, he moved to Highland Home where he very much enjoyed living and had many great friends.

Over the years, Alvin served as baseball coach, a Den Leader and Cubmaster for the Boy Scouts, where he was awarded the Silver Beaver-the highest recognition that can be bestowed to an adult volunteer. He was a very active and devoted member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Highland, volunteering his time and talents in countless endeavors to support the church and school community. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Holy Name Society, managing the Monday Night Bingo for many years.

Your life well lived by keeping your priority on faith and family is an example for us all. You will be greatly missed.

Survivors include:

Son – Thomas A. (Celeste) Daiber, Saint Louis, MO

Daughter – Theresa A. (Peter) Tucker, Highland, IL

Son – Robert P. (Mary) Daiber, Highland, IL

Son – William G. Daiber, St. Louis, MO

Son – Daniel A. (Christy) Daiber, Edwards, IL

Son – David G. (Danette) Daiber, Highland, IL

Son – John A. (Gina) Daiber, Trenton, IL

Son – Gerald M. (Shawna) Daiber, Pocahontas, IL

Son – Gregory J. (Billie) Daiber, Highland, IL

Son – Joseph M. (Greta) Daiber, Saint Louis, MO

Daughter – Lisa M. (Jason) Cook, Highland, IL

Grandchildren – 24

Great Grandchildren – 4

Brother – Charles (Ruth Ann) Daiber, New Baden, IL

Sister – Doris Bugger, Highland, IL

Sister-in-law – Margaret Daiber, Pocahontas, IL

Brother-in-law – Vernon Rakers, Highland, IL

Many Nieces, Nephews, and Friends

He was preceded in death by:

Wife – Rochelle A. Daiber, nee Arth (2013)

Father – Andrew G. Daiber (1992)

Mother – Sarah E. Daiber, nee Tabor (1996)

Son – Edward J. Daiber died at birth (1956)

Brother – Paul A. Daiber (2010)

Brother – George J. Daiber (2013)

Brother – Leonard E. Daiber (2015)

Sister – Barbara A. Rakers, nee Daiber (2020)

Brother-in-law – Cletus L. Bugger (2016)

Sister-in-law – Alice A. Daiber, nee Mueller (2013)

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at St. Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL, with Rev. Fr. Pat G. Jakel, Pastor, officiating.

Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Catholic Church.