Billy L. “Bill” Jones, 61, of Pocahontas, IL, passed away Friday, February 10, 2023, at home surrounded by his family.

He was born in New Bern, NC on September 15, 1961. On May 19, 1979, Bill married the love of his life, Cheryl Perry, at the United Methodist Church in Pocahontas, IL.

Bill lived in the Bond County area for most of his life. He attended Mulberry Grove High School, later getting certifications in carpentry and welding from Kaskaskia College. Bill worked for 20 plus years as a carpenter with his most recent job being with MRM Manlin Development Group.

Throughout his life, Bill was a jack of all trades, but his true talent was in his carpentry skills; being able to build a house from the ground up. If something needed fixing, he was your go to man for the job and was always around to lend a helping hand. He was a huge fan of rock music; some of his favorite bands being Rob Zombie, Black Label Society, and Avenged Sevenfold. If you knew Bill, you know that he absolutely loved his dogs, with his most current furbaby being Gypsy.

Bill was outgoing, rough around the edges, and had a big heart. The family him and his wife built was one of his greatest achievements; they meant the world to him. Bill was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He will be missed by all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Charles “Rennie” Mathewson.

Bill is survived by his wife of 43 years, Cheryl Jones; mother, Barbara Mathewson; daughters, Billie Jo Jones, Cheri Sharp; grandchildren, Gary (significant other Halle) Anderson, Kloey Anderson, Nevaeh Anderson, Audrey Elam, McKayla Elam, Gavin (KeeAira) Elam, Devon (significant other Cheyenne) Elam, Taylor Sharp; great grandchildren, Dominic Anderson, Allah Woods, Royalty Woods, Addilyn Elam; siblings, Darrell Jones, Renee File, and Carl Mathewson.

Memorial donations may be made to the Meridith Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.

Visitation: Thursday, February 16, 2023, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm, Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL.

Funeral Service: Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 7:00 pm, Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL.

Clergy: Pastor Ray Snider, Pocahontas UMC

Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL