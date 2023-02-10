Carol R. Roeckenhaus, nee Appel, age 78, of Breese, passed away Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Aviston Countryside Manor.

She was born May 31, 1944 in Centralia, a daughter of the late Robert and Anna, nee Stremlau, Appel.Carol is survived by her children, Eric (Dawn) Roeckenhaus of Breese, Jason (friend, Mary) Roeckenhaus of Arnold, MO, and Aaron (Angela) Roeckenhaus of Highland; eight grandchildren, Tara (Russell) Sudholt, Joshua (fiance, Taylor Coughlin) Roeckenhaus, Kenton (Sara) Roeckenhaus, Dalton Roeckenhaus, Bradyn Roeckenhaus, Camden Roeckenhaus, Magdelyn Roeckenhaus, and Dawson Roeckenhaus; three great-grandchildren, Stella and Colson Sudholt, and Everett Roeckenhaus; and sister, Karen (Rich) Schulte of Carlyle.

Carol worked for the State of Illinois Public Aid Office and was a member of St. John United Church of Christ in Breese and Breese American Legion Auxiliary Unit 252. She enjoyed camping and sold Tupperware for over twenty-five years.

Funeral Service will be Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.

Interment will follow at St. John Cemetery in Breese.

Visitation will be Tuesday, February 14, 2023 from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Breese American Legion Auxiliary, or St. John United Church of Christ and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th St. Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.