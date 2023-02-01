Carolyn Haas, age 85 of Greenville, passed away Monday, January 30, 2023, at HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, Illinois.

There will be a private family interment in Taylor Cemetery. Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Please make memorials to Allison’s Angel Gowns, 36 Timber Meadows Place,

Edwardsville, Illinois 62025. In honor of her great-grandson Garrett, instead of sending flowers or gifts.

Carolyn, the daughter of Ora Astor Tedrick and Moya Myrene (Hopkins) Tedrick, was born November 9, 1937 in Pittsburgh, Illinois. She grew up on the family farm, attended the local schools, and graduated from Greenville High School with the Class of 1955. She had 2 brothers, both surviving: Harold Tedrick and wife Dortha, and Randy Tedrick and wife Dana. Her sister Linda Murphy and husband Larry preceded her in death.

She went on to attend and graduate from beauty school in Alton, Illinois. Carolyn owned and operated her own business, Co-Ed Beauty Salon. After a few years, she stayed at home to raise their 2 children. She then joined her husband at Weise’s Department Store. Carolyn was an active square dancer, a member of the Promenade Dancers. She also enjoyed bowling, and was on a league bowl for many years and gardening. Carolyn and her husband were long time members of the Greenville First Baptist Church.

Carolyn and Chester Richard “Dick” Haas were united in marriage on August 31, 1958, at the Greenville First Baptist Church. They have enjoyed 64 years of marriage. Dick survives as do their children: son Curt Haas and Tiffany Sloan of Greenville and daughter Sharon Haas McCario of Coffeen, Illinois.

She was preceded in death by a son-in-law Douglas McCario. Her greatest love was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved to babysit and spend as much time as possible with them. Grandchildren: Erica (Darin) Kennett of Pekin, IL, Clayton Haas of North Carolina, Karen (David) Clark of Greenville, Regan (Charlie) Coleman of Greenville, and Joshua (Riley) McCario of ElPaso, Texas. Great-grandchildren: Leah, Averi, and Brooke Kennett, Layla Haas, Hunter and Haylee Clark, Peyton and Tyler Coleman, Everett Dickson, and Harvey Schellinger. She was preceded in death by her great-grandson Garrett Coleman.