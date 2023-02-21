Clifford W. Gruner, age 86 of Grantfork, IL, died Monday, February 20, 2023, at his home, Grantfork, IL.

He was born on Monday, August 31, 1936, in Old Ripley, IL, the son of William and Anna (nee Schewe) Gruner.

On Saturday, June 21, 1958, he married Judy M. Gruner nee Voegele at St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL, by Rev. Fr. Robert Meyer, she passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

He was a member of St. Gertrude Catholic Church; Knights of Columbus, Council #1580, Highland, IL; Catholic Holy Family Society; Illinois Association of Meat Processors (Past President); American Association of Meat Processors.

Clifford was born at Old Ripley, IL. He grew up on the family farm and graduated from Pocahontas High School, Pocahontas, IL in 1954. He joined the US Army, 1954 to 1956, with duty in Germany as a paratrooper. He worked as an inspector at McDonnell Douglas Air Craft. In December, 1959 he purchased a farm and did dairy and livestock until 1983. In 1981, he purchased and operated the C & J Meat Market, Grantfork, IL and sold it 23 years later. He hauled live fish to a company in Evansville, IN. Also he hauled race horses to Kentucky for a number of years. He retired when his wife retired in 2015. He enjoyed going “out with the guys”. He traveled to Ireland, Alaska, Hawaii and went on Caribbean cruises. He loved watching his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren during their activities.

Survivors include:

Son – Steven W. (Debra) Gruner, Pocahontas, IL

Daughter – Victoria L. Loquasto, Grantfork, IL

Son – Richard A. (Cheryl) Gruner, Carlyle, IL

Daughter – Wendelyn M. “Wendy” Essenpreis, Grantfork, IL

Grandchild – Tyler Wegman, FSC, US Army, Frankfurt, Germany

Grandchild – Jessica (Aaron) Schumacher, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Cortney (Dave) Zbinden, Pocahontas, IL

Grandchild – Kyle (Amber) Gruner, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Kalene (Fiance-Kyle Kovarik) Essenpreis, Wood River, IL

Grandchild – Katie (Lucas) Haller, Granite City, IL

Grandchild – William Essenpreis, Grantfork, IL

Great Grandchild – Jack Schumacher

Great Grandchild – Everett Zbinden

Great Grandchild – Gabriel Zbinden

Great Grandchild – Kayden Haller

Great Grandchild – Emma Gruner

Great Grandchild – Luke Gruner

Great Grandchild – Nora Schumacher

Great Grandchild – Josephine Kovarik

Great Grandchild – Spencer Haller

Great Grandchild – Due in May

Sister – Jacqueline Tieman, Granite City, IL.

He was preceded in death by:

Father – William A. Gruner

Mother – Anna W. Gruner, nee Schewe

Wife – Judy M. Gruner, nee Voegele

Son-In-Law – Tim M. Loquasto

Son-In-Law – Kirk R. Essenpreis

Grandchild – Travis B. McMahan

Great Grandchild – Colton Wegman

Sister – Ruth M. Smith

Sister – Patricia A. Landmann

Brother-In-Law – Bill Tieman

Brother-In-Law – Billy Joe Smith.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Mass will be at 12:00 PM on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at Saint Gertrude Catholic Church in Grantfork, IL, with Rev. Fr. Paul J. Bonk, Pastor, officiating.

Interment will be at Saint Gertrude Catholic Cemetery in Grantfork, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children or Wounded Warrior Project.