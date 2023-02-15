Daenerys Rose Koonce, infant daughter of Mackenzie J. Horstmann and Cody D. Koonce of Breese, born December 21, 2022 at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, gained her angel wings February 13, 2023.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her two sisters, Lilith Brenda Koonce and Rhaenyra Jayne Koonce (twin); grandparents, Mike and Cheri Horstmann of Breese, Larry and Janie Koonce of Greenville, and Mary and Stephen Pray of Belleville; great-grandmother, Bertha Voss of Breese; uncles and aunts, Paul Horstmann of Trenton, Caleb Horstmann of Breese, Alex Horstmann of Breese, Aaron (Julie) Koonce of Effingham, Blake (Casey) Willman of Greenville, Kristi (Scott) Smith of Mulberry Grove, Nathan Koonce of Greenville, and Sara Krummel of Worden; and cousins, great-aunts, and great-uncles.

Daenerys was preceded in death by her uncle, Allan Horstmann; and great-grandparents, Paul and Dolores Horstmann, Vincent Voss, Dean and Imogene Koonce, and Frank Peterson.

Visitation will be Saturday, February 18, 2023 from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese with a service to follow at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to the wishes of the family (checks may be made payable to Mackenzie Horstmann or Cody Koonce) and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5 th St. Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.