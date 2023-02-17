David Edwin Essenpreis, age 78, of Joliet, IL, died February 14, 2023, in Joliet.

He was born July 28, 1944, in Highland, IL, son of the late Edwin and Betty (Ragland) Essenpreis. He married Prescilla Bajarias in the Philippines on October 13, 1986. They traveled to the Philippines many times until the COVID-19 pandemic restricted travel in 2020.

David graduated from Bond County Community Unit #2 in 1962. He was a graduate of Greenville College in 1966 with a business administration degree. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving with the military police corps from 1969 through 1971. In 1972, he went to work for the Illinois Department of Corrections at Stateville Correctional Center in Joliet, IL. He retired as the correctional casework supervisor at Stateville in 2002.

David was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Jan Ellen Weaver; his mother-in-law, Erlinda Bajarias; and a brother-in-law, Gabriel Bajarias, Jr.

David is survived by his wife of 36 years, Prescilla Essenpreis of Joliet, IL; sisters Judith Ready of Swansea, IL and Cynthia Essenpreis of Olivette, MO; brothers Don Essenpreis of Ardmore, OK, and Jon Essenpreis of Greenville, IL; father-in-law Gabriel Bajarias, Sr.; brothers-in-law Allan Bajarias (Corazon), Petronilo Bajarias (Erlinda), Gamaliel Bajarias and Ferdinand Bajarias; and sister-in-law Adelaida Bedia (Ronald); numerous nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews; cousins; and friends.

Private cremation is being arranged by O’Neil Funeral Home in Lockport, IL. Condolences can be entered online at the website OneilFuneralHome.com. A memorial service is planned at a later date in the Philippines.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association (www.heart.org) or the American Diabetes Association (www.diabetes.org).