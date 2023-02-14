Florence Dorthy Dierkes

Florence Dorthy (Leidner) Dierkes 83, of Hillsboro, IL passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 4:45 a.m. at Hillsboro Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Hillsboro, IL. Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Willie’s Place in Greenville, IL, food will be served.

Ms. Dierkes was born on June 17, 1939 in Grantfork, IL to the late John P. Leidner and Viola (Wirtz) Leidner. She had worked at Artex for ten years until her retirement. Ms. Dierkes married Henry A. Dierkes on September 5, 1959 in Greenville, IL and he preceded her in 1989. She had lived in Greenville, IL and lived her senior years in Hillsboro, IL

Ms. Dierkes is survived by her daughter Dotti Hamby of Hillsboro, IL and Dennis (wife, Debra) Dierkes of Collinsville, IL. Four grandchildren, Steven Hess, Amanda Voyles, Daniel Dierkes, and Stephanie Dierkes; Three great-grandchildren; siblings Geraldine (husband, Clark) Gable of Highland, IL; Johnny (wife, Mary) Leidner of Florida; and Helen Reter of Brownstown, IL. She was preceded by her parents, John P. Leidner and Viola (Wirtz) Leidner; husband, Henry A. Dierkes; and one sister, Lucille Hurst.

Memorials may be given to MCCA.