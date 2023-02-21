Harold R. Dugan, age 84 of Pittsburg, Illinois, passed away at home Monday, February 20, 2023, with his family by his side.

Harold Roger Dugan was born in the bedroom of the house of his parents, Harold Collier Dugan and Opal Irene (Williams) Dugan in Pittsburg, Illinois on October 30, 1938. He attended the Mulberry Grove schools. He would milk cows for one of his brothers before school, and help his dad with farming after school. Harold graduated from Mulberry Grove High School with the class of 1956. He joined the United States Navy at the age of 17.

While serving in the United States Navy, he was based out of San Diego, California but spent time in Taiwan, Japan, and the Philippines. After being honorably discharged from the Navy, Mr. Dugan entered into industrial and chemical sales and services, working for a variety of employers (including Shell Oil) before co-founding Plant Maintenance Services of Highland, Illinois.

His experience, knowledge, and reputation took him to clients across the country, from California to Florida, and from Detroit to Houston, and everywhere in between. His clients included the Apollo Space Program, nuclear power plants, fossil fuel power plants, breweries for household names such as Anheuser-Busch, and water features for the Las Vegas hotels such as the Bellagio.

He always enjoyed learning something new from each client or engagement.

He married Colette Catherine Vince on February 23, 1985, in Markham, Illinois. Harold was very supportive of charities which favored children and animals, as well as many others. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, you consider making memorial gifts in Harold’s memory to Baptist Children’s Home and Family Services or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, or locally to Bond County Humane Society of Greenville, IL where he adopted his beloved kittens Cider and Cinder.

Harold is survived by his wife, Colette, son Roger Bruce Dugan and wife Lori Brocato Dugan, and grandchildren Robert Morgan Dugan and wife Angie, Joseph Brian Dugan and wife Patrice, and Jessica Kathleen Dugan, and wife of his late son; Paul Douglas Dugan, Lynda Jean Dugan, grandchildren: Christopher Douglas Dugan and wife Katrice, Leslie Jane Coover, Rebekah Ruth Medzyak and husband Nikolay, Stephen Paul Dugan and wife Emily, and James Andrew Dugan, daughter Lisa Dawn Sevison and grandson Lucas Lee Sevison, and daughter Christine Andrea Vince and husband Greg James Davis and their many grand-cats. Harold also leaves 17 great grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by his parents, his son Paul Douglas Dugan, sister Lenora Nadine Pence, brothers: Dean Collier Dugan, Kenneth Eugene Dugan, and Floyd Keith Dugan.

Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 24, 2023, at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Pastor Doug Bell will officiate. Interment will be held McInturff Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, February 23, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Memorials in lieu of plants and gifts to charities listed above.