Irma Mae Langham, 93, of Tamalco, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Hickory Estates Memory Care in Greenville.

Irma was born October 20, 1929, in rural Keyesport, the daughter of Wesley and Lela Mae (Barth) Matheny. She attended a one-room schoolhouse until moving on to Greenville High School, where she graduated with the Class of 1947. On July 23, 1949, Irma married the love of her life, Alvin “A.J.” Langham at a ceremony held in their pastor’s home in Greenville. A.J. preceded her in death on January 18, 2010.

After high school, Irma started her career as the secretary for the Bond County Superintendent of Schools. In the busy seasons on the farm, it was not unusual to see Irma joining A.J. in the fields, driving tractors and grain trucks, as well as tending their vegetable garden. She also served for many years as the Tamalco and Mills Township Assessor.

Known for her great sense of humor, Irma never missed an opportunity to share a new joke. She loved receiving jokes and funny stories from friends and family so she could share them with the next person she encountered.

Irma and A.J. loved traveling together, making it to every state in the lower 48 except Louisiana. She was also an excellent cook and baker, and looked forward to family coming to visit, preparing for weeks ahead to have favorite meals and treats ready. Irma also loved raising chickens, and was known for naming them and treating them as pets. Many decorative chickens also found their way into her home, some from craft fairs, gifted by friends and family members, or made by her own hands.

For many years, Irma was a member of the Tamalco Home Extension, and she also served as a 4H Leader, as well as an election judge. For nearly all her adult life, Irma was an involved member of Tamalco Christian Church, deeply connected to people who became like an extended family.

She was also preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Ernest Matheny.

Irma is survived by her children, Wesley Sam (Angela) Langham of Beecher, Jon Alvin (Nancy) Langham of Wheaton, Rex William (Linda) Langham of Springfield, Sue Ann (Rick) Hahn of Cicero, IN, and Joe Pike (Colette) Langham of Keyesport; grandchildren, Ernest H. Langham, Anne E. (Peter) Warman, Sara Catherine (Max Yoshikawa) Langham, Andrew Jon Langham, Daniel J. Langham, Leah E. Hahn, Nathan A. (Megan) Hahn, Mitchell Pike Langham, Olivia Marie (fiancé, Logan Childress) Langham, and Rayce Joseph Langham; and great-grandchildren, William Daniel Warman, Abigail Elisabeth Warman, and Alvin Jay Yoshikawa.

Visitation: The family will receive guests from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Assalley-Young Funeral Home, 118 E. College Avenue, Greenville, IL 62246.

Additional Visitation & Funeral Service: 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at the funeral home, with Pastor Glenn Kreider officiating. The family will receive guests again from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service.

Interment will follow at McKendree Chapel Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Tamalco Christian Church, 1798 Tamalco Avenue, Keyesport, IL 62253, or the American Farm Heritage Museum, 1395 Museum Avenue, Greenville, IL 62246.

