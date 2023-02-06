Irma Perez, age 91 of Beckemeyer, entered into rest on February 4, 2023, at Breese Nursing Home surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Perez was born on October 29, 1931. She married Manuel Perez on August 19 1950, in Breese and he preceded her in death on July 28, 2018.

Mrs. Perez is survived by a daughter – Bonnie Perez-Kauling and husband Ken of Beckemeyer; a son – Don Perez and wife Marian of Carlyle; three grandchildren – Todd Peppenhorst and fiancé Lauri Brueggemann, Dennis Perez and wife Stacie, and Deanne Perez-Meskil and husband Mike; granddaughter-in-law – Tasha Kauling; six great grandchildren – Jaron Seiffert, Kynlee Perez, Kaylee Perez, Kaden Meskil, Keaton Kauling, Kyler Kauling, and Ainslie Kauling; a great great granddaughter – Ava Seiffert; a brother-in-law – Joseph Perez and wife Joan of St. Louis; and two sisters-in-law – Delma Perez and Donna Perez, both of Beckemeyer.

She was preceded in death by her husband – Manuel Perez; an infant daughter – Kimberly Lynn Perez; a grandson – Kristopher Kauling; her parents – Alvin and Gertrude Bitterberg; a sister – Gladys Mahlandt (Elmer); her brothers – Phillip Jones (Ruby Bretz) and Robert Jones (Leona); and her in-laws – Luis Perez, Julio Perez, and Linda Perez.

Mrs. Perez retired from Scott Air Force Base. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Salem Chapter No. 202 OES.

A Funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Zieren Funeral Home, 1111 Clinton Street, Carlyle, IL 62231. Interment will take place at Beckemeyer City Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be held at Zieren Funeral Home on Tuesday morning from 8:00 – 11:00 A.M. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mrs. Perez are suggested to the Beckemeyer Fire Department. Donations will be received at church or through Zieren Funeral Home.

Online condolences can be shared at www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.