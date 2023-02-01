Janet Elaine Blattel, 82, of New Baden, died Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at Reflections at Garden Place Memory Center in Columbia. She was born December 31, 1940 in Alton, the daughter of Herbert and Leona, nee Kuhn, Hoehn. She married Robert E. Blattel April 4, 1970 in Belleville and he preceded her in death on May 24, 1999.

Janet is survived by her two daughters, Christine (Kenneth) Tribout of Millstadt and Lori (Kameron) Sam of Oregon; four grandchildren, Chase & Connor Sam, and Cole & Madison Tribout; a brother, Ronald (Gloria) Hoehn; and a sister, Marilyn (Bob) Snell.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a sister, Lou Ambuehl.

Mrs. Blattel was a secretary at Scott Air Force Base for over 26 years. She was a member of St. George Parish and the quilting ladies where she made several beautiful quilts over the years. Janet enjoyed sewing, traveling, and working on puzzles.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, February 3, 2023 at St. George Catholic Church in New Baden with Rev. Steven Beatty officiating.

Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in New Baden.

Visitation will be held Friday, February 3, 2023 from 9 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. at St. George Catholic Church in New Baden.

Memorials may be made to the St. George Food Pantry or the Resurrection Cemetery Perpetual Care fund and will be received at the church or Nordike Funeral Home, 15 E. Hanover St., New Baden, IL 62265 who is serving the family.

