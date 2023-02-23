John Stephen Harrison, 82, of Belleville, IL, born Tuesday, February 27, 1940 in Alton, IL, passed away Tuesday, February 21, 2023 in Belleville, IL.

John worked as a branch manager and former Vice President for Midland States Bank in Greenville, IL. He was a member of Christ Church, Fairview Heights, IL, past president of Chamber of Commerce, Greenville, IL, Army Reserves, Optimist Club of Alton, IL, Kiwanis Club of Greenville, IL, Treasurer of Presbyterian Church of Greenville, IL, Commercial Club Member, worked for Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville, IL. He loved to collect and clean cars and work outside in the yard. He has a large collection of ties for every holiday and occasion. He was a Korean and Vietnam War Army veteran.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Rolla H. and Sarah Evelyn, nee Young, Harrison.

Surviving are his wife, Judith S. Harrison, daughters, Dawn (Mitch) Seibert of Highland, IL and Janell (Mark) Georgian of Belleville, IL, brother, Alan Harrison of Alton, IL, grandchildren, Jennifer and Joshua Seibert, Kylie (Joshua) Laesch, Zechariah and Micah Georgian and many dear nieces and nephews.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to D.A.V., Salvation Army, or Christ Church, Fairview Heights, IL.

Visitation: Visitation from 9:00 am – 10:00 am, Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Christ Church in Fairview Heights, IL.

Funeral: Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 am, Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Christ Church, with Rev. Shane Bishop officiating. Private Interment at Valhalla Memorial Park Cemetery, Godfrey, IL.