Kari Katuramu, 40, of Mt. Olive, Illinois, passed away at 6:32 PM on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 in Staunton, Illinois. She was born February 10, 1983 in Clayton, Missouri, the daughter of David Voyles & Robbin (Leneave) Notter. She married John Liberty Katuramu on June 25, 2005 & he survives.

Kari enjoyed spending time with her kids, & she graduated from Staunton High School with the Class of 2001.

She is survived by her husband – John Liberty Katuramu; two sons – Manasseh Katuramu & Lil Liberty Katuramu of Tampa, Florida; one daughter – Serenity Notter of Mt. Olive, Illinois; her mother – Robbin (Raymond) Notter of Mt. Olive, Illinois; her father – David Voyles of Sorento, Illinois; one brother – Kelley (Amanda) Voyles of Sorento, IL; two nieces – Sierra & Skylar Voyles of Sorento, IL; & her maternal grandmother – Geraldine Rapien of Alhambra, Illinois. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents – William Cecil Voyles & Pauline Voyles.

No services are scheduled.