Kristin N. “Kris” Reed, 49, of Highland, IL, passed away, Monday, January 31, 2023, at Evelyn’s House in Creve Couer, MO., after a long battle with rectal cancer.

Kris was born, April 15, 1973, to William and Bonnie (nee Ego) Gleason, in Normal, IL. She married Gary “Knick” Reed, on October 19, 1996, in Normal, IL.

She was blessed to call her little sister, Kerry Gleason, her best friend all her life. Kris met her husband Knick at ISU when they were entirely too young, but it seemed to work, as they were rarely apart. You could find them together watching Cardinal baseball from their seats in Baseball Heaven or going to a concert with their friends.

The most important thing Kris did, was be a mom to Alex, Cole, and Josh (and others who stopped by). Kris loved the Boy Mom life, with all the messiness that entailed and was at home on a bleacher or concert seat. She was very proud of how her sons have grown into fine young men.

Kris’ passion in life was teaching. Kris said you had to be a special kind of crazy to teach Middle School students and she was! She fell in love with her students every year and they became “her kids” for life.

She is survived by her loving husband, Knick Reed, Highland, IL; sons, Alex Reed, Cole Reed and Josh Reed, all of Highland, IL; mother, Bonnie Gleason; sister, Kerry Gleason, Highland, IL; father-in-law, Ed Kohlbrecher; sister-in-law, Kelly (Stuart) Medlin; niece, McKenna Medlin; nephew, Ashton Medlin.

She was preceded in death by her father, William “Bill” Gleason; mother-in-law, Marilyn Kohlbrecher.

In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Highland Middle School Angel Fund

Memorial Visitation: Monday, February 6, 2023, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm and Tuesday, February 7, 2023, from 9:00 to 10:30 am, at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.

Memorial Mass: Tuesday, February 7, 2023, 11:00 am, St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL.

Clergy: Fr. Pat Jakel, Pastor, Fr. Tony Ego, and Fr. Pat Peter

Interment: St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Highland, IL.

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.