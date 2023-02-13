Margaret Jean Christ, age 89 of Carlyle, passed away at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese on Monday, February 13, 2023.

Margaret was born in Sandoval, Illinois on April 5, 1933, a daughter of the late Richard and Mabel (Rittenhouse) Stokes. She married Robert A. Christ at St. Lawrence Church in Sandoval on May 21, 1955. He preceded her in death on June 19, 2005.

Margaret is survived by her children – James Christ, Thomas Christ (Lori), Roberta Danielsons (David), William Christ (Gayla), Richard Christ (Suzanne), and Jean Hamlett (Randy); her grandchildren – Jennifer Sommerville (Justin), Eric Christ (Courtney), Jayme Martin (Kent), Amy Shouder (Tim), Sarah Pasquel (Alvaro), Paul Danielsons, Elizabeth Ala (Sreeram), Steven Christ, Laura Davis (Zachary), Nicholas Christ, Jackie Hamlett, and Austin Hamlett; her great grandchildren – Ava Somerville, Arjun and Eshan Ala, Maliya Martin, Cameron Christ, and Joaquin Pasquel; and her sister – Mary Alice Etter (Jack).

In addition to her parents and her husband, Mrs. Christ was preceded in death by her sister, Frances Stokes, and her brother, Joseph Stokes and his wife, Audrey.

Margaret was a loving and caring person who placed her family at the center of her life. Whether her children and their families were visiting her at her home in Carlyle, or she was traveling to spend time with them and her grandchildren, her stories and love centered with her family.

Marge was always a people person. She volunteered at the hospital and food pantry, and was an active member of St. Mary’s Church. She loved spending time and sharing meals with her sister, Mary Alice and brother-in-law, Jack. Marge’s bridge club group and other friends in town were so dear to her, in their friendships and the time she spent with them. She also enjoyed exercising through her daily walks and YMCA classes.

A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, February 17, 2023, at St. Mary’s Church in Carlyle, with Fr. George Mauck, celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Zieren Funeral Home on Thursday, February 16, 2023, from 5:00 – 8:00 P.M. and on Friday morning from 8:00 – 9:30 A.M.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mrs. Christ are suggested to the American Cancer Society or to the Alzheimer’s Association. Memorials will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, 1111 Clinton Street, Carlyle, IL 62231.

Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.