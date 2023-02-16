Mary Louise “Sis” Wilke, 92, of St. Rose, died Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in O’Fallon. She was born October 15, 1930, in Breese, the daughter of August and Louise, nee Bruegge, Petermeyer. She married Norbert T. Wilke August 10, 1963, in Breese and he preceded her in death on August 3, 2012.

Sis is survived by her children, Theresa (Duane) Wempe of Breese, Michael (Laura) Wilke of St. Rose, Sharon (Jef) Forrest of Collinsville, and Norma (Scott) Klingsick of Edwardsville; nine grandchildren, Nathan, Renee, Stephen, Michaela, Noah, Olivia, Aaron, Blake, and Drew; four great-grandchildren, Faith, Trent, Carson, and Connor; three brothers, Richard (Marabeth) Petermeyer, Ralph (Ethel) Petermeyer, and Raymond Petermeyer all of Carlyle; two sisters, Betty (Leonard) Koopmann of Bartelso, and Rita Petermeyer of Carlyle; and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Bonnie Bruegge of St. Louis, Carol Petermeyer of Carlyle, Pauline “Pal” Wilke and Theodora Wilke both of Breese, Stanley and Joan Wilke of Highland, and Mary Agnes Rutz of Grantfork.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her step-mother, Leona Petermeyer; two brothers, August Bruegge and Robert “Bob” Petermeyer; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Henry & Theresa Wilke; and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Veronica “Fronie” and Ed Tebbe, Vincent Wilke, Francis and Bertha Wilke, Ralph Wilke, and Kenny Rutz.

Mrs. Wilke graduated from St. Dominic High School, Class of 1949. She started her career working at the Brown Shoe Company in Trenton, later moving to the Hershey Corporation in East St. Louis, and spent many years as a lunch lady at St. Rose Grade School. Sis was a member of St. Rose Parish, the St. Rose Development Club, and the Daughters of Isabella. She had a love for animals, particularly cats, that she passed along to two of her daughters.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, February 20, 2023, at St. Rose Catholic Church in St. Rose. Burial will follow at St. Rose Cemetery in St. Rose.

Visitation will be held Sunday, February 19, 2023, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Nordike Funeral Home in Breese and again on Monday, February 20, 2023, from 9 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. at St. Rose Catholic Church in St. Rose.

Memorials may be made to St. Rose Parish, St. Rose Development Club, or the Clinton County Humane Society and will be received at Nordike Funeral Home, 150 N. Clinton St., Breese, IL 62230 who is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nordikefuneralhome.com.