Mikel Henry Buss, age 67, of Highland, passed away Thursday, February 16, 2023 at home surrounded by his family.

He was born March 3, 1955 in Breese, a son of the late Leo and Mary Ellen, nee Alberternst, Buss.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Kenneth and Myrtle, nee Hendricks, Wilson.

Mikel is survived by his wife Linda Buss, nee Wilson, of Highland, whom he married October 17, 1981 at First Baptist Church of Sparta; children, Lindsey (friend Jordan Donohoo) Hughes of Paducah, KY and Mikel (Amelia) Buss of Trenton; grandchildren, Carter Henry Hughes and Juniper Rose Buss; siblings, Mary Kay (Duane) Miller of Waterloo, Betty Campbell of Mascoutah, Arlene Baer of Summerfield, Richard (Linda) Buss of Breese, Margie (Mark) Arnold of Breese, Janet Kuhl of Breese, Theresa (David) Rhein of Birmingham, AL, and John Buss of Breese; brother-in-law, Steven Wilson of Sparta; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mikel retired in August of 2020 as the Water Treatment Plant Operator for the City of Highland and he also taught at the Environmental Resource Training Center at SIUE. He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Highland, Illinois Rural Water Association, Illinois Section-American Water Works Association, and a former member of Sparta Lions Club. He was avid outdoorsman and enjoyed beekeeping, hunting, and tending to his Koi Pond. Other hobbies included construction, woodworking, and tinkering. Mikel could fix anything with all of his talents. His greatest love was spending time with his wife and children, but above all, he cherished his time with his grandchildren.

Funeral Service will be Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church in Highland with Fr. Patrick Jakel, celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Dominic/St. Augustine Cemetery, Breese.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to the wishes of the family (checks may be made payable to Linda Buss) and will be received at the church or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th, Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.