Norbert J. (Norb) Ottensmeier, 88, of Breese, IL, died Thursday, February 16, 2023, in his home surrounded by his daughters.

He was born July 28, 1934, in St. Rose, IL, the son of Ben and Alvina (Poettker) Ottensmeier. On May 2, 1961, he married Dolores (Dee) Wuebbles at St. Mary Catholic Church in Carlyle and she preceded him in death on May 3, 2018.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Marcellus Ottensmeier, Bernie Ottensmeier and his sister Dorothy Kirkland; and brothersin-law Eugene Wuebbles, Wib Kampwerth and Hank Feldmann; and sister-in-law Paula Ottensmeier.

Norb is survived by children Lynn (Dominic) Muscarello of Breese, and Tina (Jason) Kohrmann of Germantown; grandchildren, Jordyn, Samantha, Peyton, and Nicholas Muscarello, and Elijah, Sydney, and Alyxandra Kohrmann; siblings, Bernice Kampwerth, Gene Ottensmeier, Mary Lou Feldmann, Jim Ottensmeier, Pat Ottensmeier, and Charlene (Rich) Hesker; sister-in-law, Rita Ottensmeier; and brother-in-law, Mike Kirkland; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Norb graduated from Aviston Community High School, worked at Monogram/Brown Shoe Factory in Trenton as a shipping clerk. He served in the US Army, Signal Corps in Korea from 1954-1956. He then began a 32-year career in civil service at Scott AFB as a general clerk. Simultaneously, he attended night school at Bellville Jr. College and Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville, earning his degree in Business Administration.

Gaining experience and education, he progressed upward through the civilian grades in the Comptroller field culminating in becoming the Chief Financial Manager for the Department of Defense World Wide Airlift Mission which delivers troops, equipment, and supplies to military units throughout the world. He led a dedicated staff of accountants, budget analysts, and computer systems analysts supporting the Airlift Mission which involved extensive travel to worldwide locations and the Pentagon in defending and administering the budget for the airlift mission.

He received numerous outstanding performance awards and the honor of being recognized as the Military Airlift Command Civilian Employee of the Year.

He was awarded a one-year fellowship to attend Stanford University Graduate School in Public Affairs. He also attended Naval Post Graduate School Resource Management School, and other management courses at Air Force and Dept. of Defense Schools.

Norb served as City of Breese alderman, and as a member of the zoning board of appeals; President of the Knights of Columbus Columbian Association during major additions and upgrades to the K of C Hall; President of St. Dominic school board (now All Saints Academy); managed fund raising activities for Mater Dei Catholic High School Foundation; worked with the Clinton County Board in assigning addresses to residences in the rural areas for the 911 program and most recently retired as a crossing guard where he helped many students get safely to school.

Norb was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church, the Men’s Sodality and Breese Knights of Columbus Council 2869.

He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and attending their sporting and school events; woodworking; camping; playing euchre and cooking, especially having “the kitchen open” making Pappy Originals (egg sandwiches) for his family.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese with Fr. Patrick Peter presiding. Interment with full military honors will follow at St. Dominic/St. Augustine Cemetery, Breese.

Visitation will be Monday, February 20, 2023 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. and again on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 from 8:00-9:30 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to Mater Dei Catholic High School or All Saints Academy and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th, Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.