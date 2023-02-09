Olinda Frances (Fuehne) Kues, age 88, born in Damiansville, IL on January 23, 1935 to Martin and Emma (Rensing) Fuehne, passed away at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese on February 8, 2023. She married Theodore (Dick) Kues on June 18, 1958 and he predeceased her on December 1st, 1987.

Mother to John (special friend Monny), James (Cindy), Jerry (Susan), and Jackie (Kurt) Schmitz, all living in Aviston. Also surviving is her special friend of 28 years, Paul Meyer; Grandchildren Jayne (Neal) Arentsen, Jenna (Chewy) Rehkemper, Zachary (Jess) Schmitz, Jared (Paige) Kues, Samuel (friend Carmen) Schmitz, Nicholas Schmitz, Hannah (friend Doug) Schmitz, Kaleb (friend Baylee) Kues; Great Grandchildren Hutch, Scout, Wells, and Ridge Arentsen, Steely Rehkemper, and Emelia Kues. Step Grandchildren, Ryan (Tammy) Curry, Sara Curry, Christine Schomaker, and Mark (Tarina) Barackmann. Also surviving are sisters-in-law Frances (Kues) Schaller of St. Louis and Pat Fuehne of Breese.

Linda was predeceased by siblings Regina (Henry) Eversgerd, Clara (Norbert) Gebke, Herb (Helen) Fuehne, Erwin Fuehne, Viola (Dave) Littteken, Art Fuehne and two sisters at infancy; In laws-Genevieve and Leo Markus, Oscar and Marjorie Kues, Catherine and Bill Bussen, Richard and Sis Kues, Helen and Ollie Bussen, Robert Schaller, Marcella and Ed Haukap, Rita and Alvin Netemeyer, & Teresa and Art Stephen.

In her younger married years, Linda raised her children and helped Dick run Kues Bros. Clover Farm Store and Dick Kues & Sons Auction Service. Her father held her back from high school so she could work the farm. She received her GED in 1974. She began her career in the postal service in the mid 1970’s.

She was the Aviston Postmaster until her retirement in 2000. Linda lived in her home in Aviston that she and Dick built until January 2022, when she moved to Cedarhurst Assisted Living Home in Breese. She really enjoyed her time at Cedarhurst, all the friends she made, and all the activities they offered. She loved the Cedarhurst activities so much, every appointment and social event was planned around the Cedarhurst Activity Calendar because she wasn’t going to miss a thing. Linda had a massive stroke on February 1st, while having a beer with her dear friend Mary before they walked to dinner. Linda loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and friends, playing euchre, having card club with the Oak Street ladies, and spending time with Paul watching Mollie B, Danny O’Donnell, and the Cardinals.

She liked anything that that sounded fun and was always up for an adventure. She was a great cook and loved to tell people that her famous chicken soup won the grand prize at the Aviston Community Soup To Do Contest.

She was a member of the St. Francis Catholic Church in Aviston, the St. Francis Sodality, the St. Francis Resurrection Choir, the Aviston Legion Auxiliary (where she served as President), the Red Hat Club, and the St. Joseph Hospital Auxiliary.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, February 13, 2023 at St. Francis Catholic Church in Aviston with Rev. Daniel Freidman officiating. Interment will follow at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery in Aviston.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 12, 2023 from 12:00 until 3:00 PM and on Monday, February 13, 2023 from 8:00 until 9:30 AM at Nordike Funeral Home in Aviston.

Memorials may be made to Whispering Pines of Clinton County (Camp Joy), Aviston Legion Auxiliary, or Aviston Park District and will be received at Nordike Funeral Home, 150 North Clinton Street, Breese, IL 62230.

Online condolences may be left for the Kues family by visiting www.nordikefuneralhome.com.