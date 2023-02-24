Paul D. Ragsdale, 77, of Highland, IL, died Thursday, February 23, 2023, at home, surrounded by his family.

Paul was born June 8, 1945, to John C. and Etta M. (nee Julius) Ragsdale, in Stoddard County, Puxico, MO. On August 1, 1964, he married Diana Lee Hamilton at St. Mary’s Church in Madison, IL.

Paul was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Pierron, and a member of District 9 I. A. of M. & A. W. for 60 plus years. He worked for Snelson’s Auto Body and Dempsey Adams Autobody in Granite City, for more than 30 years. He was privileged to work on several Monsters Trucks, including Big Foot, Bare Foot and Taurus for 13 years.

For 20 years, Paul raised hogs, cattle, chickens, ducks and geese. He loved to travel, and enjoyed spending any time he could with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Etta Ragsdale; wife, Diana Ragsdale; sister, Violet; brother-in-law, Jimmy Ray.

Paul is survived by his children, Paul D. (Alicen) Ragsdale, Mettlerville, IL, Fay (Matthew) Lanter, Collinsville, IL, Amy (Paul) Davis, Weatherford, TX, Denise (Chad) Rapien, Pocahontas, IL; grandchildren, David Ragsdale, Lisa (Zachary) Turpen, Cody Lanter, Diana Lanter, Lindsay (Kevin) Milson, Olivia (Colton) Burleson, Haylee Wellen, Vanessa Wellen, Nicholas Wellen, Ryan Rapien, Brent Rapien, Megan Rapien; eleven great grandchildren; sisters, Paula Ray, Beverly (Bob) French, Kathy Wagner; nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to HSHS Hospice and National Leukemia Assoc.

Visitation: Monday, February 27, 2023, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm, at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL, and Tuesday, February 28, 2023, from 9:00 to 10:00 am, at Immaculate Conception Church, Pierron, IL.

Mass of Christian Burial: Tuesday, February 28, 2023, 10:00 am, at Immaculate Conception Church, Pierron, IL.

Clergy: Fr. Paul Bonk, Pastor

Interment: Greene Cemetery

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL