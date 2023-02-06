Paul E. Luitjohan, 81, of Highland, IL, died Friday, February 3, 2023, at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, IL, with his family by his side.

He was born Oct. 21, 1941, to Frank and Agnes (nee Stoff) Luitjohan at St. Joseph Hospital, Breese, IL. On Oct. 13, 1962, he married Mary Ann Korte at St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL.

Paul was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL. He loved racing, whether it was Saturday night at Highland Speedway or Sunday afternoon NASCAR. He was known for his Bar-B-Que ribs, the best around. He was part of Timber Turkey trap shooting. Paul enjoyed playing Euchre, listening to and dancing to Polka music, and travelling with his wife to Branson, MO, Frankenmuth, MI, and Europe. He never left his wife’s side the last 2 years of her life.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Agnes Luitjohan; wife, Mary Ann Luitjohan; daughter, Jean Luitjohan; grandson, Quinn Walter; brothers and sisters, Agnes Goebel (twin), Anna Spihlmann (twin), Clara Emig, Francis Luitjohan, John Luitjohan, Marie Horstmann, Al Luitjohan, Rita Warnecke, Joe Luitjohan, several more in infancy or stillborn; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Lawrence Goebel, Ray Spihlmann, Gualberd Emig, Alvina Luitjohan, Alice Luitjohan, Vince Horstmann, Frances Luitjohan, Allen Frey, Maynard Zobrist, Lloyd Warnecke, Rudy Brandmeyer, Darlene Luitjohan; nieces and nephews.

He is survived by his children, Randy (Dee) Luitjohan, Highland, IL, Laurie (significant other, Larry Stewart) Scott, Highland, IL, Rob (fiancée Kallan Virgin) Luitjohan, Highland, IL; grandchildren, Kara and Jenna Luitjohan, Cameron and Clayton Scott, Katie Walter; great-grandchildren, Abigayle and Ezechiel Rucker; sisters, Jane (Pete) Korte, Millie Frey, Pat Brandmeyer, Delores Zobrist.

Memorials may be made to HACSM or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Visitation: Wednesday, Feb 8, 2023, from 8:00 to 10:45 am, at St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL.

Mass of Christian Burial: Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, 11:00 am, St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL.

Clergy: Fr. Pat Jakel, Pastor

Interment: St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Highland, IL

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL