Rickey L. Miller, age 81 of Alhambra, IL, died Friday, February 3, 2023, at her home in Alhambra, IL.

She was born on Sunday, January 18, 1942, in Saint Louis, MO, the daughter of Edward and Genevieve (nee Weishaupt) Neuhaus.

On Saturday, September 2, 1961, she married Darl G. Miller at St. Paul Lutheran Church-Hamel, IL, who passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 1981.

She was a member of Saint Paul Lutheran Church, Hamel, IL.

Rickey grew up in Hamel, IL, attended St. Paul Lutheran Schools and graduated from Edwardsville High School, in 1960. She graduated from cosmetology school in 1965. She was a hairdresser and barber for more than 55 years, along with her husband. They had three successful salons and taught internationally. They sat on many salon industrial related boards, commissions and councils. She loved to cook and was well known for her culinary skills. Her kitchen was the heart of her home and was frequently filled with friends and family making memories. She was a published author of a historical cookbook, loved history and participated in educational reenactments at the Lincoln’s New Salem State Historical Site, Petersburg, IL. Her grandsons were her greatest joy. She attended most of their school events at St. Paul Lutheran School, Hamel. Her favorite was the Veteran’s Day Celebration, for which she prepared various homemade soups and breads to feed attendees. She also enjoyed vacations to Branson, Florida and Washington DC/Virginia, with her grandsons.

Survivors include:

Son – Scott D. Miller, Florida,

Daughter – Shawn T. (Kelly) Miller-Krausz, Alhambra, IL

Former Daughter-In-Law – Cecily A. Miller, Alhambra, IL

Grandson – Joshua C. Krausz, Alhambra, IL

Grandson – Ryker D. Miller, Alhambra, IL

Grandson – Ryton D. Miller, Alhambra, IL

Grandson – Ganyn E. Krausz, Alhambra, IL

Sister-In-Law – Jo Etta Miller, Highland, IL

Many Nieces and Nephews and Friends.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Edward Martin Neuhaus

Mother – Genevieve L. Neuhaus (nee Weishaupt)

Husband – Darl G. Miller

Brother – Gary W. Neuhaus – Infant/2 days

Brother – Randy L. Neuhaus – Stillborn

Brother-In-Law – Donen Miller

Brother-In-Law – Richard Miller

Brother-In-Law – Dennis Miller.

Arrangements are being handled by Dauderman Mortuary, Hamel, IL.

Visitation will be held from 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Saint Paul Lutheran Church in Hamel, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Saint Paul Lutheran Church in Hamel, IL, with Rev. Benjamin Ball, Pastor, officiating.

Interment will be at Worden Lutheran Cemetery in Worden, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, St. Paul Lutheran School or Residential Hospice.