It is with great joy that we celebrate the eternal home going of Robert Daniel Winne, age 95. He was a solid believer in the Lord Jesus Christ and has now gone to be with our Heavenly Father. On February 17, “Bob” left this world and entered into eternal glory. He left behind his three children: Shirley Jean (and Leonard) Pye, Douglas Robert (and Ruth) Winne and Marilou Diane (and Wayne) Baxter. In addition, he left behind a sister, Betty Obetz, twelve grandchildren and twenty-two great grandchildren. Bob was married to Dorothy Jean Kess and then, following her death, Doris White Hodges, who also has died. Bob served as a pastor of six different churches, including the Highland Community Church, before retiring to Wauchula, Florida and then to Highland, Illinois, where he lived with Pastor Leonard and Shirley Pye. Besides being known for his outspoken faith, he was known for having a great sense of humor, a keen interest in antiques and particularly in horse-drawn carriages.

“And they that be wise shall shine as the brightness of the firmament; and they that turn many to righteousness as the stars for ever and ever.” – Daniel 12:3

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at Highland Community Church in Highland, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at Highland Community Church in Highland, IL, with Pastor Douglas Robert Winne, officiating.

Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.