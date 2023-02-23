Ronald M. Massey, 85, of Highland, IL, died Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at home, surrounded by his family.

Ronald was born August 7, 1937, to Carey M. and Rosa W. (nee Traub) Massey, in Sorento, IL. On September 8, 1957, he married Shirley Mersinger in Hernando, MS; a marriage lasting 65 beautiful years.

Ron was a Veteran of the United States Army and a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL, where he enjoyed his weekly Cursillo group. He was a longtime member of the Highland Historical Society and also belonged to the Knights of Columbus Council 1580 in Highland, where he was a 4 th Degree Knight. Ron worked many years in the Trucking Industry.

He loved to play golf, even successfully getting a hole in one. He enjoyed travelling with his wife to Europe, Alaska, Canada, and went on many cruises. They went to St. Genevieve, MO for 25 years with a group of special friends. Ron also enjoyed Gardening. Above all, he loved his family, and spending time with his wife, kids, grandchildren, great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews, He was preceded in death by his parents, Carey and Rosa Massey; granddaughter, Kassey Massey; brothers, Edsell U. Massey, Clifford L. Massey; brothers-in-law, John Long, David Ayers; sister-in-law, Eleanor Massey.

Ron is survived by his wife of 65 years, Shirley Massey, Highland, IL; children, Mark (fiance’, Penny Harbert) Massey, Coffeen, IL, Carla (David) Hume, Chesterfield, MO; grandchildren, Michelle (Ryan) Wamser, Kristin (Phil) Mayo, Jessica (Andy) Brockhahn, Mark Meade (Nichole) Massey, Haley (significant other, Cory Gholson) Hume, Quinn Hume, Ethan (fiancé, Alexis Mlady) Hume, Carrie (Donovan) Smail, Stephanie (Jeremy) White; great grandchildren, Kayla, Chloe, Dillon, Ashton, Maxwell, Kendallyn, Aiden, Gabriel, Sullivan, Kassen, Cora, Oliver, Cooper; siblings, Doris Long, Marilyn Ayers, Jacqueline (Glen) Paine, Sandra Jo Richardson; sister-in-law, Katherine (Glen) File; many nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul Education Foundation or the Spina Bifada Assoc. of Greater St. Louis.

Visitation: Friday, February 24, 2023, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm, and Saturday, February 25, 2023, from 7:30 to 8:30 am, at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.

Mass of Christian Burial: Saturday, February 25, 2023, 9:00 am, at St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL.

Clergy: Fr. Pat Jakel, Pastor

Interment: St. Joseph Cemetery, Highland, IL

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL