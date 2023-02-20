William R. “Bill” Jacober, age 72 of Highland, IL, died Sunday, February 19, 2023, at Laclede Groves Care Center in Webster Groves, MO.

He was born on Tuesday, May 23, 1950, in Highland, IL, the son of Reinhart and Irene (nee Schumacher) Jacober.

He was a member of Saint Paul Catholic Church, Highland, Illinois.

Bill was born at Highland, IL; attended St. Paul Catholic Schools and graduated from High School, in 1968. He worked as a Highland Telecommunicator, then worked for Artex, Highland Supply and in the late 1970’s began working for the Illinois State Police, Maryville, IL, as a telecommunicator and retired in 2002 with 25 years of service. He was an avid reader, reading classics and mysteries. He enjoyed chess, classic music, collector of books and a amateur historian.

Survivors include:

Sister – Doli Jacober Mathews, Oklahoma City, OK

Sister – Betty A. (Warren) Kuehner, Denver, CO

Seven – Nieces

Great Nieces & Nephews – Numerous

Great Great Nieces & Nephews – Numerous

and Extended Family.

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Reinhart J. “Reine” Jacober

Mother – Irene K. Jacober (nee Schumacher)

Brother-In-Law – Eugene H. Mathews.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Friday, February 24, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, February 24, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, with Rev. Fr. Pat G. Jakel, Pastor, St. Paul Catholic Church, officiating.

Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Highland Home or Louis Latzer Memorial Public Library.