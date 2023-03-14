Amanda S. Crandall, 44, of Coffeen, IL passed away Wednesday, March 08, 2023, at 10:14 a.m., at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, IL. A visitation will be held on Monday, March 20, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., at United Methodist Church in Hillsboro, IL. A memorial service will be held on Monday, March 20, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. at United Methodist Church in Hillsboro, IL. Rev. Mike Lawton, Pastor of United Methodist Church in Hillsboro, IL, will officate.

Mrs. Crandall was born May 29, 1978, in Avon Park, FL, to Stephen & Carole (Lipham) Marine. She is a graduate of high school and had obtained her CNA certificate. She had also worked as a Personnel Assistant for the State of Illinois. She married Robert Crandall, on July 15, 2016, at Walshville Baptist Church in Walshville, IL, he survives in Coffeen, IL. Mrs. Crandall was a member of United Methodist Church in Hillsboro, IL and had lived in Chattanooga, TN; Mount Joy, PA and Coffeen, IL.

Mrs. Crandall is survived by her husband, Robert Crandall in Coffeen, IL; mother, Carole Marine of Harrison Bay, TN; three children, Katelynn Sue Dugan (fiancé, Ryan Komor), Liam Douglas Dugan (fiancé, Katlyn McKinney) & Christopher Riley Dugan; two step children, Zoe Alexandria Crandall & Kodie Joseph Crandall, two grandchildren, Malachi James Komor & Rylynn Sue Komor; siblings, Stephenie Pyles, Stephen Marine Jr., Jesse Marine, Rachel Smith & Katie Marine and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Stephen Marine.

Memorials are suggested to Donor’s Choice.