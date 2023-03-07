Ava ‘Rennie’ Matt, 78, of Sorento, IL, passed away March 6, 2023, at her home, with her husband by her side.

Rennie was born November 8, 1944 in Los Angeles, California, the daughter of Herbert Leland and Alice (Pickett) Dellinger. She married Robert Lee Matt on October 4, 1963, in Washington Park, IL. They were married, just short of 60 years.

Rennie was a loving and caring person who enjoyed sewing, working in her garden, and tending to her flowers. She had a great sense of humor and even liked the occasional practical joke. She was always happy to see the grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them.

She met her husband, Robert, at a dance social. They later married and lived in Washington Park until 1968, later they moved to Dietrich, IL, before making the final move to Sorento, IL to make their final home.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Richard Dellinger, and a granddaughter, Jennifer Hamilton.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Matt of Sorento, IL; sons, Bobby Matt of Nashville, IL and Richard Joseph Matt of Sorento, IL; grandchildren, Seth Matt of Carlyle, IL, Zach Matt of Sorento, IL, and Bailey Matt of Farmington, MO, and a sister, Rachel.

Per Rennie’s wishes, she will be cremated.

There will be no services.

Memorial contributions may be mailed to Bond County Hospice, 1520 S. 4th St., Greenville, IL 62246. The family asks that donations be made in lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, as this facility was very kind and caring to Rennie.

The family has entrusted Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home of Sorento with the ceremonies.

