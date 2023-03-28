Beverly A. Whetstone, age 81 of Mulberry Grove, Illinois, passed away 12:27 p.m. Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Hillsboro Area Hospital Emergency Room, Hillsboro, Illinois.

Graveside services 2:00 p.m. Monday, April 3, 2023 at Liberty Cemetery, Mulberry Grove. Family gathering 1:00 p.m. Monday at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home and then procession to the cemetery at 1:45 p.m. Memorials are asked to be given to the family. Donnell – Wiegand in charge of arrangements.

Beverly Ann, born September 18, 1941, to Carl Reese Snow and Helen Lydia Wilson Snow. She grew up in Bond County, attended Mulberry Grove Schools, and graduated from Mulberry Grove High School. Beverly worked and cooked at Robbins, and later was a CNA at Cardinal Hill. She then worked at Big Boy Café in Bingham, Illinois and lived with her daughter who took care of her there.

Beverly married Bruce Maynard in 1960 and he passed away on September 11, 1961. Beverly married Michael “Mike” Whetstone on March 2, 1962 and after 50 years of marriage, passed away January 10, 2013. She was a member of the Woburn Baptist Church.

She is survived by a son Larry M. Whetstone and wife Patty and daughter Michelle White and her husband Danny. 3 grandchildren: Larry “Bub” Whetstone, Nicole Whetstone, and Stephenie Rose White. Great-grandchildren Kanon Dallas Perry, Kolton Dean Huddleston and one on the way. She is also survived by her brother Roger Snow.

Preceded in death by her parents, husband Bruce, husband L. Michael, brother Robert Snow, sister Nelda Lash, and sister Maryetta Snow at birth.