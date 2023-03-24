Celia M. Kreke, age 95, of Bartelso, passed away Friday, March 24, 2023 at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese surround by her family.

She was born June 16, 1927 in Bartelso, a daughter of the late William and Anna, nee Bergmann, Gerdes. She married Frank “Bud” Kreke on October 5, 1949 at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Bartelso and he preceded her in death on January 3, 1986.

In addition to her parents and husband, Celia was preceded in death by her daughters, Mary Jean Kreke in infancy and Deb Brinkmann; son-in-law, Larry Kues; brothers, Bernard Gerdes and Paul “PG” Gerdes; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Henry and Mary, nee Gebke, Kreke; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Gerdes, Hank Kreke, Agnes Kreke, Margaret (Frank) Aug, Catherine (Martin) Sutterlin, Veronica Kreke, Laura (Vic) Pingsterhaus, and Fred (Rose) Kreke.

Celia is survived by her children, Joyce (John) Marshall of New Baden, Don (Jean) Kreke of Bartelso, Karen Kues of Bartelso, Jackie (Dennis) Koelling of Bartelso, and Jim (Tammy) Kreke of Bartelso; son-in-law, Dwayne (Janine) Brinkmann of Carlyle; grandchildren, Jon (Tasha) Marshall, Jessica (Mike) Neal, Nathan Kreke, Kyle Kreke, Jordan (Jenny) Kreke, Eric (Jenna) Kues, Tyler (Aimee) Brinkmann, Lindsay (Zach) Jones, Zach Koelling, Emily (Josh) Turner, Peyton (fiancée, Lauren Kampwerth) Kreke, and Cameron Kreke; great-grandchildren, Brady, Brock and Belle Marshall, Mallory and Macy Neal, Evan and Reese Kreke, Sloane, Hollis, and Andi Kreke, Mikaela (friend, Jacob Dumstorff) Kues, Jackson Kues, and Quinn Jones; step-great-grandchildren, Sophie and Gavin Lamczyk; brother, William “Bill” Gerdes of Bartelso; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Sally Gerdes, Dolores Gerdes, Dolores “Blondie” Kreke, and Joseph Kreke all of Bartelso; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Celia was formerly employed at Carlyle Shoe Factory and Brueggemann Drape Factory in Bartelso. She was a member St. Cecilia Catholic Church and Ladies Sodality in Bartelso and St. Joseph Hospital Auxiliary in Breese.

Celia enjoyed quilting, bowling, playing bingo, watching her grandchildren’s sporting events, going on family vacations, and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals Baseball fan.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, March 27, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Bartelso with Fr. James Buerster presiding. Interment will follow at St. Cecilia Cemetery.

Visitation will be Monday, March 27, 2023 from 10:30 a.m. – 1:45 p.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Bartelso.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to St. Cecilia Catholic Church and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5 th St. Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.