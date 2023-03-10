Clara C. Knebel, age 90 of Pierron, IL, died Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at San Gabriel Memory Care in Highland, IL.

She was born on Monday, June 27, 1932, in Saint Rose, IL, the daughter of Henry and Catherine (nee Tebbe) Grapperhaus.

On Monday, September 1, 1952, she married Jesse F. Knebel at St. Rose Catholic Church, St. Rose, Illinois, who passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2006.

She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Pierron, Illinois.

Clara was born in St. Rose, IL, and attended St. Rose School. As a young woman, she worked at Wick Organ Company. After marriage, she and her husband settled in Pierron, and she stayed home to raise her family. Clara was an excellent cook and was the perfect homemaker. She enjoyed quilting. She was one of the original attendees of the Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration at St. Joseph Hospital. She was faithful and very active in her church: she prayed the rosary daily and attended Mass every day. Clara enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s activities.

Survivors include:

Son – Terrence M. “Terry” (Cinda) Knebel, Pierron, IL

Daughter – Susan M. (Mark) Poletti, Red Bud, IL

Son – Thomas J. (Sharon) Knebel, Breese, IL

Daughter – Barbara Kniepman, Greenville, IL

Son – James A. (Catherine) Knebel, Edwardsville, IL

Daughter – Carol A. (Gary) Richter, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Benjamin M. (Melissa) Poletti

Grandchild – Brian M. (Tara) Knebel

Grandchild – Kevin M. Poletti

Grandchild – Jessica B. (Phillip) Hemker

Grandchild – Christina A. (Darren) Stam

Grandchild – Stephanie Marie (Daniel) Grubb

Grandchild – Clay M. (Nikki) Kniepmann

Grandchild – Kay L. (Justin) Adkins

Grandchild – Christopher J. (Amy) Knebel

Grandchild – Craig A. (Kayla) Kniepmann

Grandchild – Jennifer A. Knebel

Grandchild – Kelsey K. (Chris) Bentlage

Grandchild – Joshua M. Knebel

Grandchild – Annalyse C. Richter

Grandchild – Adam J. Richter

Grandchild – Samuel J. Knebel

Grandchild – Aften M. (Significant Other-Scott Aulbach) Richter

Great Grandchild – Connie Paige Crawford

Great Grandchild – Madelyn M. Stam

Great Grandchild – Trace Bentlage

Great Grandchild – Riley Knebel

Great Grandchild – Charlie Kniepmann

Great Grandchild – Tucker Kniepmann

Great Grandchild – Calvin Kniepmann

Great Grandchild – Coryne Hemker

Great Grandchild – Garrett Hemker

Great Grandchild – Carson Poletti

Great Grandchild – Cecilia Hemker

Great Grandchild – Katelyn Grace Poletti

Great Grandchild – Kate Sophia Stam

Great Grandchild – Chase Knebel

Great Grandchild – Sara E. Poletti

Great Grandchild – Connie P. Crawford

Great Grandchild – Keegan Adkins

Great Grandchild – Kason Adkins

Great Grandchild – Claire Stam

Brother-In-Law – Delmar Knebel, Pierron, IL

Sister-In-Law – Shirley (Herb) Weis, Saint Jacob, IL

Sister-In-Law – Mary Ann Grapperhaus, St. Rose, IL.

She was preceded in death by:

Mother – Grapperhaus, Catherine L. (nee Tebbe) – Died 7/11/1985

Father – Grapperhaus, Henry A. – Died 1/09/1958

Husband – Jesse F. Knebel – Died 1/04/2006

Son-In-Law – Gary A. Kniepmann – Died 4/15/2012

Great Grandchild – Cameron Knebel – Died In Infancy

Great Grandchild – Conner Knebel – Died In Infancy

Brother – John H. “Boots” Grapperhaus, Sr. – Died 2/23/1994

Sister – Regina C. Buehne – Died 8/31/2008

Brother – Louis H. Grapperhaus – Died 2/21/1996

Brother – Frank B. Grapperhaus – Died 2/12/1995

Sister – Veronica B. “Fronie” Wagner – Died 7/17/2014

Brother – Remigius F. “Rem” Grapperhaus – Died 10/03/1989

Sister – Loretta A. Knebel – Died 6/28/2019.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday, March 13, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Pierron, IL, with Rev. Fr. Paul Bonk, Pastor, officiating.

Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Pierron, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association or Masses.