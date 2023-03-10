Clara C. Knebel, age 90 of Pierron, IL, died Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at San Gabriel Memory Care in Highland, IL.
She was born on Monday, June 27, 1932, in Saint Rose, IL, the daughter of Henry and Catherine (nee Tebbe) Grapperhaus.
On Monday, September 1, 1952, she married Jesse F. Knebel at St. Rose Catholic Church, St. Rose, Illinois, who passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2006.
She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Pierron, Illinois.
Clara was born in St. Rose, IL, and attended St. Rose School. As a young woman, she worked at Wick Organ Company. After marriage, she and her husband settled in Pierron, and she stayed home to raise her family. Clara was an excellent cook and was the perfect homemaker. She enjoyed quilting. She was one of the original attendees of the Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration at St. Joseph Hospital. She was faithful and very active in her church: she prayed the rosary daily and attended Mass every day. Clara enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s activities.
Survivors include:
Son – Terrence M. “Terry” (Cinda) Knebel, Pierron, IL
Daughter – Susan M. (Mark) Poletti, Red Bud, IL
Son – Thomas J. (Sharon) Knebel, Breese, IL
Daughter – Barbara Kniepman, Greenville, IL
Son – James A. (Catherine) Knebel, Edwardsville, IL
Daughter – Carol A. (Gary) Richter, Highland, IL
Grandchild – Benjamin M. (Melissa) Poletti
Grandchild – Brian M. (Tara) Knebel
Grandchild – Kevin M. Poletti
Grandchild – Jessica B. (Phillip) Hemker
Grandchild – Christina A. (Darren) Stam
Grandchild – Stephanie Marie (Daniel) Grubb
Grandchild – Clay M. (Nikki) Kniepmann
Grandchild – Kay L. (Justin) Adkins
Grandchild – Christopher J. (Amy) Knebel
Grandchild – Craig A. (Kayla) Kniepmann
Grandchild – Jennifer A. Knebel
Grandchild – Kelsey K. (Chris) Bentlage
Grandchild – Joshua M. Knebel
Grandchild – Annalyse C. Richter
Grandchild – Adam J. Richter
Grandchild – Samuel J. Knebel
Grandchild – Aften M. (Significant Other-Scott Aulbach) Richter
Great Grandchild – Connie Paige Crawford
Great Grandchild – Madelyn M. Stam
Great Grandchild – Trace Bentlage
Great Grandchild – Riley Knebel
Great Grandchild – Charlie Kniepmann
Great Grandchild – Tucker Kniepmann
Great Grandchild – Calvin Kniepmann
Great Grandchild – Coryne Hemker
Great Grandchild – Garrett Hemker
Great Grandchild – Carson Poletti
Great Grandchild – Cecilia Hemker
Great Grandchild – Katelyn Grace Poletti
Great Grandchild – Kate Sophia Stam
Great Grandchild – Chase Knebel
Great Grandchild – Sara E. Poletti
Great Grandchild – Connie P. Crawford
Great Grandchild – Keegan Adkins
Great Grandchild – Kason Adkins
Great Grandchild – Claire Stam
Brother-In-Law – Delmar Knebel, Pierron, IL
Sister-In-Law – Shirley (Herb) Weis, Saint Jacob, IL
Sister-In-Law – Mary Ann Grapperhaus, St. Rose, IL.
She was preceded in death by:
Mother – Grapperhaus, Catherine L. (nee Tebbe) – Died 7/11/1985
Father – Grapperhaus, Henry A. – Died 1/09/1958
Husband – Jesse F. Knebel – Died 1/04/2006
Son-In-Law – Gary A. Kniepmann – Died 4/15/2012
Great Grandchild – Cameron Knebel – Died In Infancy
Great Grandchild – Conner Knebel – Died In Infancy
Brother – John H. “Boots” Grapperhaus, Sr. – Died 2/23/1994
Sister – Regina C. Buehne – Died 8/31/2008
Brother – Louis H. Grapperhaus – Died 2/21/1996
Brother – Frank B. Grapperhaus – Died 2/12/1995
Sister – Veronica B. “Fronie” Wagner – Died 7/17/2014
Brother – Remigius F. “Rem” Grapperhaus – Died 10/03/1989
Sister – Loretta A. Knebel – Died 6/28/2019.
Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday, March 13, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Pierron, IL, with Rev. Fr. Paul Bonk, Pastor, officiating.
Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Pierron, IL.
Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association or Masses.